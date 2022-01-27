Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD Wins Grand Prix du Festival

Grand Prix success: Major award at Festival Automobile Internationale

For the love of cars: Manta GSe ElektroMOD builds a bridge from tradition to future

Unique look: With LED lights, Opel Pixel-Vizor and Pure Panel cockpit

When even drivers of a large SUV or luxury class model pause and cast admiring glances at a unique “neo-classic”, then it’s a good bet that thehas pulled up next to them. A real eye-catcher, a style icon in a completely new, innovative outfit. This was the conclusion of the top-class jury of this year's. The twelve experts from the fields of motorsport, architecture, fashion, design, culture and media awarded the Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD theas a “successful reinterpretation of past models”. This underlines that the Manta GSe ElektroMOD is not just a car that has simply been brought back to life. It is a legend that has been made fit for the future by car enthusiasts from Rüsselsheim with great attention to detail. A true brand statement: bold, pure – and excitingly different.The purely battery-electric Manta is as sporty as a genuine Opel GSe and proudly displays its ambitions in its name – ElektroMOD. MOD stands for change, for technical and stylistic MODifications as well as a MODern sustainable lifestyle. It is a car that sparks emotions and turns heads with its neon-yellow paintwork and contrasting black bonnet as well as extravagant details such as the Opel Pixel-Vizor. That is where its message, how it stands for Opel’s commitment, is clearly displayed: “My German heart has been ELEKTRified. I am on a zero e-mission.”There is no trace of the past in the interior either, which features the latest Opel digital technology. The classic round instruments are history; instead, the driver now looks at a wideOpel Pure Panel with two integrated widescreens.The Manta GSe ElektroMOD combines our great Opel tradition with today's commitment to emissions-free mobility for a very desirable, sustainable future. A concept that inspires and excites people – as it did at the Festival Automobile International. The renowned event took place for the 37time in 2022 in Paris and honours the most beautiful, most successful and most forward-looking automotive projects of the year.