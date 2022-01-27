Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD Wins Grand Prix du Festival

- Grand Prix success: Major award at Festival Automobile Internationale
- For the love of cars: Manta GSe ElektroMOD builds a bridge from tradition to future
- Unique look: With LED lights, Opel Pixel-Vizor and Pure Panel cockpit
The purely battery-electric Manta is as sporty as a genuine Opel GSe and proudly displays its ambitions in its name – ElektroMOD. MOD stands for change, for technical and stylistic MODifications as well as a MODern sustainable lifestyle. It is a car that sparks emotions and turns heads with its neon-yellow paintwork and contrasting black bonnet as well as extravagant details such as the Opel Pixel-Vizor. That is where its message, how it stands for Opel’s commitment, is clearly displayed: “My German heart has been ELEKTRified. I am on a zero e-mission.”
There is no trace of the past in the interior either, which features the latest Opel digital technology. The classic round instruments are history; instead, the driver now looks at a wideOpel Pure Panel with two integrated widescreens.
The Manta GSe ElektroMOD combines our great Opel tradition with today's commitment to emissions-free mobility for a very desirable, sustainable future. A concept that inspires and excites people – as it did at the Festival Automobile International. The renowned event took place for the 37th time in 2022 in Paris and honours the most beautiful, most successful and most forward-looking automotive projects of the year.