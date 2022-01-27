Kontakt
Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD Wins Grand Prix du Festival

  • Grand Prix success: Major award at Festival Automobile Internationale
  • For the love of cars: Manta GSe ElektroMOD builds a bridge from tradition to future
  • Unique look: With LED lights, Opel Pixel-Vizor and Pure Panel cockpit
When even drivers of a large SUV or luxury class model pause and cast admiring glances at a unique “neo-classic”, then it’s a good bet that the Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD has pulled up next to them. A real eye-catcher, a style icon in a completely new, innovative outfit. This was the conclusion of the top-class jury of this year's Festival Automobile International. The twelve experts from the fields of motorsport, architecture, fashion, design, culture and media awarded the Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD the Grand Prix du Festival as a “successful reinterpretation of past models”. This underlines that the Manta GSe ElektroMOD is not just a car that has simply been brought back to life. It is a legend that has been made fit for the future by car enthusiasts from Rüsselsheim with great attention to detail. A true brand statement: bold, pure – and excitingly different.

The purely battery-electric Manta is as sporty as a genuine Opel GSe and proudly displays its ambitions in its name – ElektroMOD. MOD stands for change, for technical and stylistic MODifications as well as a MODern sustainable lifestyle. It is a car that sparks emotions and turns heads with its neon-yellow paintwork and contrasting black bonnet as well as extravagant details such as the Opel Pixel-Vizor. That is where its message, how it stands for Opel’s commitment, is clearly displayed: “My German heart has been ELEKTRified. I am on a zero e-mission.”

There is no trace of the past in the interior either, which features the latest Opel digital technology. The classic round instruments are history; instead, the driver now looks at a wideOpel Pure Panel with two integrated widescreens.

The Manta GSe ElektroMOD combines our great Opel tradition with today's commitment to emissions-free mobility for a very desirable, sustainable future. A concept that inspires and excites people – as it did at the Festival Automobile International. The renowned event took place for the 37th time in 2022 in Paris and honours the most beautiful, most successful and most forward-looking automotive projects of the year.

