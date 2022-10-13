Opel Invites Young Designers to Create Unique Opel Rocks-e Concept

“You design it. We build it”: Opel launches Rocks-e participatory design contest

Global: Social media campaign for design students under 27 years of age

Opel the approachable: Winning design to be built as one-off by German carmaker

Opel plans to build a special one-off example of its battery electric Rocks-e SUM (Sustainable Urban Mobility). The innovative Rocks-e is the locally emissions-free quadricycle that can be driven by people aged 15and over in Germany, and Opel is now inviting youngsters from around the world to design a Rocks-e concept.The Rocks-e Design Hack launched by Opel is a social media contest for young creative talents to design a unique concept based on the two-seat light motor vehicle. The contest is open to non-professional creative talents and design students between 18 and 27 years of age. Participants can submit their crazy, cool or merely advanced creations at. Opel will even build the winning design.Vice President Design, Mark Adams said: “The Rocks-e Design Challenge is a unique way for a young audience to engage with Opel. The participatory design contest will also generate additional awareness and enthusiasm for the unique Rocks-e.”A jury of Opel experts and influencers will select the winner. Mark Adams is also personally involved via his