Opel Increases Market Share in Western Europe in 2021

Strong overall performance in home market of Germany

Opel Corsa best-selling small car in Germany

Vauxhall Corsa best-selling car in UK, Vauxhall number one e-LCV brand

Opel’s extensive model offensive is gaining traction across Western Europewith the Rüsselsheim-based brand growing its market share in 2021 according to official data published by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA). Despite the ongoing Corona pandemic and the global semiconductor shortage, Opel’s passenger car market share was up by 0.1 percentage points compared to 2020 to 4.3 percent.“We have one of the youngest product line-ups on the market and we have outstanding performers in the Corsa or the Mokka – including their battery electric versions,” said Opel CEO Uwe Hochgeschurtz. “We are now in an ideal position to go on the offensive and grow our market share even further. We expect further momentum from our new Astra and Astra Sports Tourer along with the new Grandland with these three newcomers also coming as exciting hybrid variants from the start.”Opel’s improved performance comes on the back of a strong performance in Germany where the brand with the Blitz was the biggest winner among the volume manufacturers. Opel achieved a market share of 6.2 percent for the full year with a total of around 162,000 newly registered cars in its important German home market, the largest automotive market in Europe. This represents an increase of almost 1.2 percentage points compared to 2020.The Opel Corsa made a significant contribution to the brand’s successful performance on its home market and is very much in demand. The sixth generation of the best-selling small car was sold almost 50,000 times in Germany alone in 2021. This makes the Corsa the most popular small car on the German market over the course of the last 12 months.Elsewhere, the Corsa also excelled in the UK. With almost 41,000 units sold in 2021 the small car has taken over as the UK’s best-selling new car. In further good news from the UK, the Vivaro-e was the best-selling battery-electric LCV in 2021 and Vauxhall the number one e-LCV brand.