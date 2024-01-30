Opel Increases Global Sales by a Strong 15 Percent in 2023

High proportion of electric vehicles: Sales increase of 22 percent for electric vehicles

Internationalisation strategy working: 62 percent increase outside of Europe

Considerable light commercial vehicle growth: Sales up by 26 percent

Strong growth in the C-segment: Astra and Grandland sales up by 57 percent

Opel grew significantly in 2023 with a sales increase of 15 percent. This is the highest percentage growth rate in more than 20 years. Global sales were up to around 670,000 vehicles giving the German manufacturer its highest registration numbers in four years.Opel closed 2023 with a market share of around 5.3 percent on its home market of Germany. In the UK, Vauxhall recorded a market share of six percent. Opel is also very successful in Turkey with a market share of six percent.“We can look back on a very strong year in 2023. Opel has grown considerably. We have made significant gains, particularly in electric vehicles, across the C-segment and light commercial vehicles. We were also able to significantly expand our international business. This is clear evidence that our strategy is working,” said Opel CEO Florian Huettl.The battery electric vehicles (BEVs) were extremely well received by customers. Around 90,000 BEVs sold represent a significant increase of 22 percent compared to the previous year. This impressively demonstrates the success of Opel’s electrification offensive.Opel grew strongly outside of the EU 29 markets last year and increased sales by around 62 percent to a total of 101,000 vehicles. This corresponds to 15 percent of the brand’s total sales.In total, Opel and Vauxhall were able to sell 125,000 light commercial vehicles worldwide, which corresponds to an increase of 26 percent compared to 2022. The brands secured a leading position among electric vans with around 17,000 units of theandsold on the European market (EU 29).Opel also continued to grow in the highly competitive C-segment. Thewas able to double its European sales (EU 29) in 2023 with all drive versions. Overall, Opel recorded significant growth worldwide in the C‑segment. Compared to the previous year, the brand sold around 57 percent more units of the Astra andTheonce again proved to be a bestseller last year. In the company's two largest markets, Germany and the UK, it was the most popular choice in the B-segment. In Greece, the Opel Corsa was even the best-selling car overall in the country. In addition to leading the way in Germany and the United Kingdom, thetook second place in the registration statistics in its segment in Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal and Austria. Thewas the most popular B-SUV in the UK and finished second in Germany, Spain, Poland and Belgium.