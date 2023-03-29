Opel GSe Chassis: Outstanding Driving Control & Comfort

Grandland GSe, Astra GSe, Astra Sports Tourer GSe: Maximum feedback and stability

Rüsselsheim. With the new electrified Opel GSe models, it has never been easier to combine sporty driving with responsibility for the future. For the Opel Astra GSe, the Astra Sports Tourer GSe and the Grandland GSe, Dr. Christian Hartweg and his team of engineers have developed a unique tuning of chassis and steering. In a new video, Hartweg explains how the current GSe family is inspired by its sporty ancestors and interprets this in modern, trend-setting vehicles and technologies that offer particularly dynamic driving pleasure.But the Rüsselsheim engineers have not only worked on the GSe models, all other variants of the Opel Grandland SUV now also benefit from additional optimisations to the chassis and steering - for the characteristic, direct and stable driving experience that is typical for Opel.“Our goal was totally clear,” states Hartweg: “The GSe models must offer the optimum balance between driving comfort and performance-oriented handling – together with responsibility for the future.” The engineering team has taken the well-balanced chassis of the Astra and Grandland models and raised them to a sportier and more dynamic level. The most important assets in this process are the electrified plug-in hybrid powertrains and the chassis, which are fully adapted to the higher performance.In the case of the Grandland GSe that means a system power output of 300 hp (fuel consumption according to WLTP: 1.2 l/100 km, COemissions 28-27 g/km; each combined, weighted) and class-leading zero-to-100 km/h acceleration in only 6.1 seconds, together with the additional confidence provided by electric all-wheel drive. In the Astra GSe model variants, the electrified drivetrain produces 225 hp system power output (fuel consumption according to WLTP: 1.2-1.1 l/100 km, CO2 emissions 26-25 g/km) and massive torque of 360 Newton metres.The sporty character of the Opel GSe models is obvious from the bold and pure exterior design. “The Astra GSe is immediately recognizable by its specially designed front end and by its sportier stance, which we lowered by 10 millimetres,” says Hartweg. “And they are a lot of fun. In corners, the GSe models stick to the road and remain stable – and they can be driven very dynamically, but also very comfortably.”This is made possible by special springs and dampers with KONI FSD (Frequency Selective Damping) technology, which are used in the GSe chassis. Depending on the situation, road surface conditions and driving style, this technology enables different damping characteristics for comfortable gliding at high frequencies - i.e. with short impacts such as on cobblestones or a manhole cover - as well as for a sporty, ambitious driving style with more direct contact with the road at low frequencies. The top models react even more immediately and directly to any command from the driver and, as is typical for Opel, remain stable when braking, cornering and at high speeds on the Autobahn. “The dampers have an additional valve and a second hydraulic circuit,” explains the engineer. “The car is then more comfortable or sportier to drive, depending on whether the valve is open or closed. GSe stands for 'Grand Sport electric' - sporty driving behaviour with the latest plug-in hybrid technology. Driving engagement has never been so smart!”The further development of the chassis and steering was not just limited to the GSe models. Rather, all Grandland variants benefit from the optimisations with their dampers and steering also having been retuned. The engineers also increased the damping force in the low piston speed range and reduced it in the medium to high-speed range in order to ensure maximum comfort even when facing bumps in the road. Thanks to the tweaks, the Grandland drives in a balanced, firm and comfortable manner.The steering has been re-calibrated. In this way, all new Grandland models will offer the characteristically sporty and comfortable Opel driving experience with direct, precise feedback to the driver.