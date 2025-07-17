Opel Frontera Electric: Now with 100 Kilometres More Range

Additional locally emissions-free range: Frontera Electric ‘Extended Range’ can cover up to 408 kilometres between charging stops (WLTP) with the new 54 kWh battery 1

Tailor-made offer: Frontera customers can now choose between two battery-electric and two hybrid variants

Attractive prices: New Frontera Electric with larger battery available from €31,190, Frontera Hybrid from just €24,190 (all prices RRP incl. VAT in Germany)

‘Electric All In’2: Opel simplifies the switch to electric mobility

2

2

2

2

2

2

2

2

In the spring, thecelebrated its dealer premiere in Germany and Opel is already making the particularly affordable and family-friendly SUV even more attractive. Customers can now order thewith a longer range. As the Frontera Electric ‘Extended Range’, it now also comes with a new 54 kWh battery and up to 408 kilometres of locally emissions-free range (WLTP) – around 100 kilometres more. The new Opel Frontera Electric with a larger battery is available in the Edition trim from as little as €31,190 (all prices RRP incl. VAT in Germany). And with, the switch to electric mobility is even easier and more attractive – starting with the purchase of the new Frontera Electric ‘Extended Range’."If you want a practical, all-electric SUV with plenty of space that is suitable for everyday use, our Opel Frontera Electric is the right choice. At the premiere, we already announced an electric variant with more range. Now we are delivering! With up to 408 kilometres according to WLTP, families can also go on longer tours with peace of mind - and at affordable prices, as is typical for our Frontera," said Patrick Dinger, Head of Opel Germany.A characteristic, rugged design as well as a high practical benefit withand numerous clever solutions – customers can expect all this from every Frontera variant. The two hybrid variants offered since market launch and the Frontera Electric with a 44 kWh battery are now joined by the new all-electric version. The battery capacity increases by 10 kWh, while the energy consumption decreases. This enables the new Frontera Electric ‘Extended Range’ to be able to cover up to 408 kilometres locally emissions-free between charging stops (WLTP).This means that battery-electric customers now have a choice: If they mainly drive in urban areas, the electric car with a smaller battery and a range of up to 305 kilometres (WLTP), which is available from €28,990, is sufficient. Elsewhere, those who want to cover longer distances with the Frontera Electric can opt for the new ‘Extended Range’ variant with a larger battery. And when the battery does need recharging only a half-hour break at a 100 kW fast-charging station is required to recharge the battery from 20 to 80 percent. The overall offer for the Frontera remains clearly structured and comprehensible: two battery-electric and two hybrid variants as well as two trims (Edition and GS).What all Frontera variants, regardless of the drive type, have in common is that they impress with their spaciousness and flexibility. The Frontera offers load capacities of up to around 1,600 litres and a rear bench that can be divided in a 60:40 ratio. Thanks to the upright sides and rear window, passengers enjoy plenty of space, especially in the second row. In addition, there are clever features that make journeys in the Frontera more pleasant. Even in the respective entry-level versions, these range from the standard, innovative smartphone station for all those who like to use their own mobile device as an infotainment source, to flexible retaining straps and smartphone pockets in the backrests, to the optional wireless charger. In addition, Opel is once again making seat innovations affordable for a wide range of buyers with the patented Intelli-Seats including a central ergonomic recess for the driver and front passenger.The same applies to the purchase of the new Frontera Electric ‘Extended Range’. To give electric mobility a further boost, Opel is making it even easier and more affordable for customers. After all, anyone who buys a battery-electric Opel now will receive numerous services at the same time with. For example, services such as an eProWallbox Move for fast charging at home, e-routes functions and eight years of mobile charging and breakdown assistanceas well as a battery warranty are already included.