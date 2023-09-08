Opel Experimental: IAA Mobility Highlight Moves To Open Space

Battery-electric Opel Experimental offers insight into future of brand

Visionary concept car now on display at Odeonsplatz in downtown Munich

Booth design reflects brand pillars “Modern German”, “Detox” and “Greenovation”

New Astra Sports Tourer Electric and Corsa Electric also on display

Following the world premiere of theat the 2023 IAA Mobility Summit, the visionary concept car has now moved to the Open Space at Odeonsplatz in downtown Munich, where it joins the newand the new. All three of Opel’s IAA debutants will be on display until September 10.One of the, the Opel Experimental is the expression of the three brand pillars “Modern German”, “Detox” and “Greenovation”. This is also clearly reflected in the design of Opel’s presence in the Open Space. The booth comprises semi-transparent materials and large format screens that greet visitors and symbolise the evolution of the brand’s corporate identity.The use of screens as partition walls underlines the “Detox” concept of the Opel presence. Visitors to the Opel booth will not find any oversized structure that looks out of place in the surroundings. Instead, the forward-looking Opel appearance blends harmoniously with the city setting.The booth concept has also been designed with a circular economy in mind. Many components can be reused and recycled. The screens can be used again for future trade fairs or events. LED technology reduces power consumption, and the floors are made of recyclable material.While the Opel Experimental gives a clear preview of the future of the Opel brand, the new Astra Sports Tourer Electric and the new Corsa Electric show how the brand with the Blitz is already at the forefront of electromobility today. The Astra Sports Tourer Electric is one of the first all-electric estates on the market and delivers a driving range of up to 413 kilometres (WLTP). The Corsa Electric once again demonstrates how Opel remains committed to bringing state-of-the-art technologies to the small car segment. The new Corsa Electric comes with a choice of two all-electric drivetrains: a new variant with 115 kW/156 hp and up to 402 kilometres range as well as the proven option with 100 kW/136 hp and up to 354 kilometres range (both WLTP).Visitors to the Open Space at Odeonsplatz in Munich can admire all three of Opel’s IAA world premieres at the brand’s booth OP.390 until this Sunday, September 10, the closing day of the 2023 IAA Mobility.