Opel Corsa Rally Electric: Early Decision in Title Fight?

- Seventh round of ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup “powered by GSe”
- Reiter or Carlberg: Who will win the world’s first electric rally cup?
This means that Carlberg could secure the title at the ADAC Rallye Stemweder Berg. If he is more than 35 points ahead of Reiter at the end of the asphalt event, the German will no longer be able to catch up with him at the season finale at the end of October (as part of the Central European Rally WRC-qualifier).
But the calm Scandinavian, who as always competes alongside his father Torbjörn, does not want to rely on that: “The fight between Max and I was extremely close all year long, and I see no reason why it should be different in Stemwede. To claim the title early, Max would also have to retire, and I hope that won't happen. I want to become champion because I was the best, not because others were unlucky. I continue to believe that the title will not be decided until the final round.”
Luca Pröglhöf only has a theoretical chance of winning the cup title. Together with his co-driver Christina Ettel, the 24-year-old Austrian, who has already been on the podium twice this year, is aiming for more good results and the duel for third place overall with the fast Frenchwoman Sarah Rumeau. The 28-year-old and her co-driver Julie Amblard recently celebrated their first podium finish at Mont Blanc.
The program foresees 11 special stages over a total of 113 kilometres. The action starts on Friday at 17:09 with three stages, the restart takes place the next day at 09:01. The first of the fast electric cars is expected at the finish in Lübbecke at 17:19. Rally fans at home can follow the asphalt spectacle at the ADAC Rallye Stemweder Berg via live timing on www.opel-motorsport.com.
Standings ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup (after 6 of 8 rounds):
1. Carlberg, 191 points.
2. Reiter 180.
3. Pröglhöf 126.
4. Rumeau 114.
5. Lemke 91.
6. Van Hoof 76.
7. Baur 72.
8. Gudet 46.
9. Mendoza 43.
10. Tarta 39.
