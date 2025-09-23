Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo Available to Play in Gran Turismo 7 on September 24

Digital experience: Opel’s high-performance concept car available in a racing simulator for the first time

Pure Performance: Overall output of 588 kW (800 hp), 800 Nm of torque and a top speed of 320 km/h

Gaming event: The world’s best Gran Turismo players compete in thrilling races in Berlin

The wait for gaming fans is almost over. In the build-up to the Gran Turismo World Series event held in Berlin on Saturday, September 20, gaming legend and Gran Turismo series producer Kazunori Yamauchi and Opel CEO Florian Huettl had teased that the first ever phygital concept car from Rüsselsheim, the, will be available to play in the world’s premier racing simulator very soon. Today, Gran Turismo confirmed that the latest concept car from Rüsselsheim will be part of the game update on September 24.“Today I'm very pleased to announce the Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo. I actually have a very personal connection with Opel, because Mr. Hideo Kodama, who used to be the chief designer for Opel is also my mentor in car design. From Mr. Kodama, I learned about the history of automotive design, and received explanation about many different cars from around the world and throughout history,” said Gran Turismo series producer Kazunori Yamauchi.“I am delighted that the Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo will be available in Gran Turismo 7 from September 24. Its recentin Munich generated a lot of interest – and we are now looking forward to putting into the hands of the gaming community. I hope everybody enjoys the epitome of our GSE label,” said Opel CEO Florian Huettl.At the second round of the Gran Turismo World Series held at the Uber Eats Music Hall in Berlin, the Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo provided the stunning backdrop as the premier Gran Turismo players in the world battled it out in front out thousands of spectators in the hall and millions watching the online broadcast.As the name suggests, the Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo not only gives a preview of upcoming all-electric GSE models, it also underlines Opel's commitment to the small car segment. In addition, the Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo offers another premiere, as it can be experienced and driven by anyone in one of the world's leading racing simulators – Gran Turismo 7 – from September 24. With its extraordinary design, a system output of 588 kW (800 hp), 800 Newton meters of torque, acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.0 seconds and a top speed of 320 km/h, the Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo represents the epitome of Opel's high-performance GSE label.The muscular and powerful appearance of the Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo underlines its exceptional performance. The body is characterised by sharp and precise contours, combined with technical and mechanical details. The leitmotif that runs through the entire vehicle is the further sharpened Opel Compass. In addition, the high-performance show car shines with numerous aero solutions, from special aero curtains in front of the confidently designed front and rear fenders to particularly efficient aero wheels, the active aero diffuser and aero spoiler.The cockpit also clearly follows the Opel Compass motif and conveys a pure racing driver feeling. The slim steering wheel allows a direct view of the most important information projected onto the head-up display – additional screens are superfluous. In this way, the Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo opens up completely new perspectives. With the latest study, Opel is merging the digital world with the real world.