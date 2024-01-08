Opel Corsa Best-selling Small Car in Germany in 2023

- Every fourth newly registered Opel Corsa already battery-electric
- Highest Corsa registrations since 2016
- Vauxhall Corsa also most popular small car in the UK
Elsewhere, the Vauxhall Corsa remains equally popular in the UK where it was the best-selling supermini for the third year in a row, according to the 2023 new car registration figures published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). With 40,816 units sold, the Corsa not only proved to be the most popular supermini on the market in 2023 but was also the country’s third best-selling car overall. It outsold the second best-selling model in the supermini segment by 55.5% (14,568 cars).
Since its premiere in 1982, well over 14.5 million units of the Corsa have been sold worldwide. Last year, Opel launched the new edition of the bestseller – with the characteristic Opel Vizor brand face, intuitive cockpit design, new Intelli-Lux LED® Matrix Light and numerous other top technologies. In the auto motor und sport readers’ choice award “autonis”, the Corsa was named “Best New Design of 2023” in the “Small Car” category.
Patrick Dinger, the head of Opel in Germany said: “Our Corsa continues to lead the B segment and represents an important pillar of our car registrations in Germany. This shows, in these times of transformation, that we have the right offer for our customers in our Corsa and Corsa Electric. This year we will continue our transition to becoming a purely electric brand. We will offer at least one battery-electric model in each carline over the course of the year. The Crossland successor and the new Grandland will also be available with pure electric drive.”