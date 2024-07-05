Opel Corsa Best-Selling Small Car in Germany in First Half of 2024

Corsa Electric also leading the segment of battery-electric small cars

Thecontinues to go from strength to strength. The small car bestseller from Rüsselsheim was Germany's most popular small car in the first half of 2024. According to the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA), the Corsa leads the ranking in its segment after the first six months of the year with 20,231 new registrations across all drive variants. The Corsa Electric is also number one among battery-electric small cars so far this year. The Opel Corsa is thus writing another chapter in its long-standing success story and supports the company's clear electromobility strategy.Since its debut in 1982, more than 14.6 million Corsa cars have been sold worldwide. In Germany, the Corsa has been the most popular model in the small car segment for the past three years.The Corsa has always stood for Opel's brand promise of making mobility and technical innovations accessible to a wide range of customers. Equipped with the Opel Vizor brand face, the Corsa offers an intuitive digital cockpit as well as numerous top technologies, such as the new glare-free Intelli-Lux LEDMatrix Light.Elsewhere, Opel also achieved very strong overall results in Germany both in June and the first six months of 2024. According to the KBA, 17,107 Opel passenger cars were registered in June – an increase in new registrations of 17.9 per cent compared to the same month of 2023. The passenger car market share was 5.8 percent, significantly higher than in June 2023 (5.2 percent). 77,235 Opel passenger cars were newly registered in the first half of the year giving Opel a market share of 5.2 per cent in Germany. This represents growth of 15.5 per cent compared to the same period of 2023 (market share 2023: 4.8 per cent).“Opel has achieved an excellent result so far this year. Among the German brands, Opel even achieved the largest increase in registrations in June. As the segment leader in the first half of the year, our bestseller Corsa made a major contribution to this. The significant growth in new registrations of Opel passenger cars shows that our model range is well tailored to the needs of customers,” said Patrick Dinger, head of Opel Germany.