Opel Classics to Participate in Germany's Biggest Oldtimer Rally

Opel Classic will participate in the, which will take place across Germany from August 8-13. One hundred and ninety-seven teams from nine nations will complete 6 daily stages between Kiel in the north and Munich in the south – a total of 2,252 kilometres. Among the starters is rally legend and double world champion, whose career took off exactly 50 years ago on the original Olympia Rally.“We are delighted to be able to contribute real gems to this great revival with classic Opel models such as the 1971 Rallye Kadett and the Commodore GS/E Coupé. And of course, the Opel Olympia will also play a part to match the title of the rally. Just like our new Astra plug-in hybrid, which will attract attention with its bold, clear design and pioneering technologies as an advance and crew vehicle,” said Harald Hamprecht, Vice President Communications.“The 1972 Olympia Rally was unique and the Revival will thrill the fans”, said Opel Classics Manager Leif Rohwedder. “Our legendary Opel cars are sure to bring back lots of memories for the participants and spectators.”Walter Röhrl describes the 1972 Olympia Rally as “the rally of the century. After this, nothing was the same as before.” His first works contract with Opel followed. “Under the guidance of Opel tuner Günter Irmscher, I prepared for my first Monte Carlo Rally and an exciting ‘73 season with my new co-driver Jochen Berger.” The Bavarian went on to win the European Rally Championship in 1974 in a works Opel Ascona A and the drivers’ world championship title (for the second time) in 1982 with the Ascona 400.On Thursday, August 11, Röhrl will start the rally in thefrom Opel Classic. It was precisely with a car like this that Röhrl and Berger made their Irmscher/Opel-debut at the Monte Carlo Rally in 1973. Röhrl will then cover the second leg from Pferdsfeld in an Opel Ascona 400 – a car with which he celebrated numerous successes, above all victory on the. The day's destination is the Speyer “”, home of Europe's largest space exhibition.In addition to the Opel classics driven by Walter Röhrl, a special Opel Kadett B will be piloted on the Olympia Rally ’72 Revival by ADAC sport president Hermann Tomczyk and motorsport veteran Günther Holzer. They will share thedriven by Swedes Anders Kulläng and Bruno Berglund in the 1970s.Finally, an “Olympia Rally” would be incomplete without an Opel of the same name and the one taking part in this year's revival is anfrom 1967. This particular example features the 1100 SR engine with 44 kW/60 hp. The more powerful Olympia 1900 could reach a top speed of up to 170 km/h – sports car territory at the time.To ensure that the organisers of the Olympia Rally revival can travel in the same bold and pure style as the classic models from Rüsselsheim, Opel has put a newat their disposal. The electrified Astra matches the rally’s climate-neutral concept and produces 133 kW/180 hp in system power and 360 Newton metres of maximum torque (WLTP combined fuel consumption: 1.1 l/100 km, COemissions 26-24 g/km). In pure electric mode, the five-door compact can cover up to 60 km locally emissions-free (WLTP).