Opel Celebrates 20 Years of Seats with AGR Seal of Approval

Pioneer: Opel democratises back-friendly seating in variety of market segments

AGR premiere: 2003 Signum was first Opel with ergonomically certified seats

More than just seats: Total vehicle concept of Meriva awarded AGR seal

Wide choice: AGR-certified seats for today’s Opel Astra, Crossland and Grandland

For that sporty feeling: Exclusive AGR performance seats for Opel GSe models

Opel this year marks the 20anniversary of the introduction of healthy seats certified by(Aktion Gesunder Rücken e.V. – an independent German association promoting research related to back-pain prevention).The latest generation of AGR seats is available in the new, theand the. But the start was made exactly two decades ago by the Opel Signum, which was the first car to offer AGR seats in the mid-size segment.The seats form the link between people and the vehicle. They are crucial for a comfortable, relaxed journey. That is why Opel places great importance on ensuring that they offer optimum comfort and support for the spine, especially on longer journeys. “Drivers and passengers come into contact with no other component in the car as intensively as with the seat. Our goal as a carmaker is that our customers do not have to think about the seat even on longer trips, because it offers comfort and also prevents the risk of back pain in the long term,” said Stefan Koob, who is responsible for the development of seat structures.In-car ergonomics is more than just a feel-good factor. Ergonomics also includes safety. A relaxed, back-friendly seat prevents fatigue during the journey; and in the event of a accident, the seat occupant has a chance of a positive outcome above all if the seat manages to hold him or her in position. Only then can seat belts and airbags fully provide their protection.“At Opel, we have always taken the democratisation of seating comfort to heart. That means everyone is entitled to a good seat in the car,” Koob explained. Back in 2003 the ergonomic seats of theset a new standard in the automotive industry. Thereafter the healthy seats were rolled out across much of the Opel model range. Long-distance and company car drivers were especially grateful; thanks to numerous adjustment functions, the ergonomic seats with AGR certification could be optimally adjusted for every driver, so that he or she got out rested and without discomfort even after hours of driving.A few years later, another premiere followed. In 2010, the flexiblevan was the first vehicle to receive an AGR seal of approval. The Meriva’s integral ergonomics system comprised the ergonomic seats, the FlexDoors doors that opened in opposite directions, the variable FlexSpace rear seating concept and the FlexFix bicycle rack.Opel today offers a variety of AGR seats with a choice of comfort or more sports-oriented contours in theand. To enable the driver and the front passenger to adopt a comfortable and back-friendly seating position for any journey, AGR seats offer 10 adjustments for the driver and six for the co-driver. Regardless of the seat contour, the multitude of adjustable parameters – many electrically operated on the driver’s seat – include sliding range, height, tilt, backrest tilt, thigh support, lumbar support and seat cushion tilt, as well as heating for the cold season.The new GSe performance seats represent the youngest developments in healthy seating technology from Opel. Trimmed in black Alcantara, the stylish front seats in theandfeature especially high upper wings. The unique construction of the seats in Astra GSe models features fully integrated head restraints. Another eye-catching detail is the distinctive grey stripe electro-welded onto the backrest. Also unique to the GSe is the stitched pattern at the base of the backrest and on the seat cushion, while the unmistakable yellow-on-black GSe logo adorns the seatback.The comfort of AGR driver’s seats can be further enhanced – depending on the model variant – with ventilation. In addition, the memory function particularly comes in handy when sharing driving duties over long distances.