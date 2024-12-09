Kontakt
QR-Code für die aktuelle URL

Story Box-ID: 1008819

Opel Automobile GmbH Bahnhofsplatz 65423 Rüsselsheim, Deutschland http://de-media.opel.com/de
Ansprechpartner:in Herr Harald Hamprecht +49 6142 772300
Logo der Firma Opel Automobile GmbH

Opel CEO Florian Huettl Takes Additional Responsibility as Managing Director of Stellantis Germany

New combined role aims at overall optimisation business on the German market, profitable growth and strengthening customer orientation for all brands

(lifePR) (Rüsselsheim, )
In addition to his position as CEO of Opel and Vauxhall, Florian Huettl will also be responsible for Stellantis' activities in Germany with immediate effect. This bundling of responsibilities will increase efficiency and support profitable growth in times of comprehensive industry transformation.

“We want to strengthen our organisation in Germany through targeted management and a focus on partnership-based collaboration inside and outside the company. We are therefore pleased that Florian Huettl will be taking over the management of Stellantis’ German business in addition to his role as Opel CEO,” said Jean-Philippe Imparato, COO Enlarged Europe and CEO Stellantis Pro One.

“I am very much looking forward to actively and collaboratively managing the German market for Opel and all other Stellantis brands from now on and to further sustainably expand the Stellantis market position. Our clear goal is to work together with our partners to get even closer to our customers and get them excited about the attractive brand portfolios,” said Florian Huettl.

Florian Huettl will succeed Lars Bilalkowski in this role. “We would like to thank Lars Bialkowski for his work over the last few years, which has significantly influenced the success of Stellantis in Germany, and we wish him all the best for the future,” said Jean-Philippe Imparato.

Website Promotion

Website Promotion
Für die oben stehenden Storys, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.
Wichtiger Hinweis:

Eine systematische Speicherung dieser Daten sowie die Verwendung auch von Teilen dieses Datenbankwerks sind nur mit schriftlicher Genehmigung durch die unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH gestattet.

unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH 2002–2024, Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Für die oben stehenden Storys, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.