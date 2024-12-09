Opel CEO Florian Huettl Takes Additional Responsibility as Managing Director of Stellantis Germany

In addition to his position as CEO of Opel and Vauxhall, Florian Huettl will also be responsible for Stellantis' activities in Germany with immediate effect. This bundling of responsibilities will increase efficiency and support profitable growth in times of comprehensive industry transformation.



“We want to strengthen our organisation in Germany through targeted management and a focus on partnership-based collaboration inside and outside the company. We are therefore pleased that Florian Huettl will be taking over the management of Stellantis’ German business in addition to his role as Opel CEO,” said Jean-Philippe Imparato, COO Enlarged Europe and CEO Stellantis Pro One.



“I am very much looking forward to actively and collaboratively managing the German market for Opel and all other Stellantis brands from now on and to further sustainably expand the Stellantis market position. Our clear goal is to work together with our partners to get even closer to our customers and get them excited about the attractive brand portfolios,” said Florian Huettl.



Florian Huettl will succeed Lars Bilalkowski in this role. “We would like to thank Lars Bialkowski for his work over the last few years, which has significantly influenced the success of Stellantis in Germany, and we wish him all the best for the future,” said Jean-Philippe Imparato.

