Opel CEO Florian Huettl Announces Milestones in 2024

Opel to celebrate 125 years of automobile manufacturing next year

Each carline to have at least one battery-electric variant by end of 2024

Successors to Opel Crossland and Grandland available with battery-electric drive

Earlier today, Opel CEO Florian Huettl announced three important milestones for the Rüsselsheim-based carmaker in 2024 at thein Berlin. Next year, Opel will celebrate 125 years of automobile manufacturing and will offer at least one battery-electric model in every carline. In addition, the Crossland successor and the all-new Grandland will be available with battery-electric drive and thus close the final gaps in the German brand’s electric portfolio.Opel is thus continuing to consistently drive the change towards electromobility. The new Opel Grandland will be built at the Eisenach plant in Thuringia and will be based on the innovative Group platform STLA Medium.“2024 will not only mark an important company anniversary. We are also impressively showing how successfully Opel is mastering the transformation in the automotive industry. We are completing our electrified range with the purely electric successors to the Crossland and Grandland. Our goal is affordable, CO-neutral mobility,” said Huettl in the German capital.