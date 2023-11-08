Kontakt
QR-Code für die aktuelle URL

Story Box-ID: 966700

Opel Automobile GmbH Bahnhofsplatz 65423 Rüsselsheim, Deutschland http://de-media.opel.com/de
Ansprechpartner:in Herr Roland Korioth +49 6142 6922017
Logo der Firma Opel Automobile GmbH

Opel CEO Florian Huettl Announces Milestones in 2024

(lifePR) (Rüsselsheim, )
 
  • Opel to celebrate 125 years of automobile manufacturing next year
  • Each carline to have at least one battery-electric variant by end of 2024
  • Successors to Opel Crossland and Grandland available with battery-electric drive
Earlier today, Opel CEO Florian Huettl announced three important milestones for the Rüsselsheim-based carmaker in 2024 at the Automobilwoche Congress in Berlin. Next year, Opel will celebrate 125 years of automobile manufacturing and will offer at least one battery-electric model in every carline. In addition, the Crossland successor and the all-new Grandland will be available with battery-electric drive and thus close the final gaps in the German brand’s electric portfolio.

Opel is thus continuing to consistently drive the change towards electromobility. The new Opel Grandland will be built at the Eisenach plant in Thuringia and will be based on the innovative Group platform STLA Medium.

“2024 will not only mark an important company anniversary. We are also impressively showing how successfully Opel is mastering the transformation in the automotive industry. We are completing our electrified range with the purely electric successors to the Crossland and Grandland. Our goal is affordable, CO2-neutral mobility,” said Huettl in the German capital.

Website Promotion

Website Promotion
Für die oben stehenden Stories, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.
Wichtiger Hinweis:

Eine systematische Speicherung dieser Daten sowie die Verwendung auch von Teilen dieses Datenbankwerks sind nur mit schriftlicher Genehmigung durch die unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH gestattet.

unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH 2002–2023, Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Für die oben stehenden Stories, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.