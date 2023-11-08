Opel CEO Florian Huettl Announces Milestones in 2024

- Opel to celebrate 125 years of automobile manufacturing next year
- Each carline to have at least one battery-electric variant by end of 2024
- Successors to Opel Crossland and Grandland available with battery-electric drive
Opel is thus continuing to consistently drive the change towards electromobility. The new Opel Grandland will be built at the Eisenach plant in Thuringia and will be based on the innovative Group platform STLA Medium.
“2024 will not only mark an important company anniversary. We are also impressively showing how successfully Opel is mastering the transformation in the automotive industry. We are completing our electrified range with the purely electric successors to the Crossland and Grandland. Our goal is affordable, CO2-neutral mobility,” said Huettl in the German capital.