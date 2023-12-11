New chapter: Compact class bestseller among first all-electric estates

Top performance: 115 kW/156 hp, 270 Nm torque, 170 km/h speed

Locally emissions-free: Up to 413 km (WLTP 1 ) range thanks to 54 kWh battery

Weight advantage: Battery-electric estate weighs only around 1,760 kg

Electric cargo carrier: Boot offers 516 to 1,553 litres of room for luggage or equipment

State-of-the-art driver assistance: With Intelli-Drive 2.0 system, Intelli-Lux LED® Pixel Light and Co.

Opel sets standards on the way to becoming an all-electric brand and shows how the future of the estate segment looks – exciting, efficient and above all electric, without comprising estate-car talents. The Astra Sports Tourer is now fully electric for the first time in its long success story and one of the first electric estates on the market. The new Opel Astra Sports Tourer Electric offers locally emissions-free driving pleasure even for longer journeys. According to WLTP, up to 413 kilometres can be covered without a charging stop; and that in a quiet and light-footed manner, because the new Astra Sports Tourer Electric weighs only around 1,760 kilogrammes.The new Astra Sports Tourer Electric underlines the electrifying driving pleasure with an equally inspiring, clear and bold design including the Opel Vizor brand fascia, and top equipment options. Many electronic aids are on board as standard. In addition, the Intelli-Drive 2.0 system with semi-automatic lane change assist and intelligent speed adaptation is available as an option. Comfort for the driver is enhanced by the optional AGR-certified ergonomic Active Sport seat (standard with GS trim), while the fully digital Pure Panel cockpit with two 10-inch displays and Multimedia infotainment system ensures the best in connectivity and entertainment.In addition to all-electric drive, Opel Astra Sports Tourer customers can choose from several drivetrain alternatives. The compact estate is also available with highly efficient combustion engines and as an electrified plug-in-hybrid including the top-of-the-line model, the Astra Sports Tourer GSe.The motor of the new Astra Sports Tourer Electric delivers 115 kW/156 hp and a powerful 270 Newton metres of maximum torque – available from the first touch of the accelerator, ensuring brisk starts. The low kerb weight of around 1,760 kg contributes further to the lively progress. Also, the new Astra Sports Tourer Electric has a top speed of 170 km/h. Depending on preferences, customers can choose between the three driving modes Eco, Normal and Sport.The energy is stored in a compact 54 kWh lithium-ion battery, which offers efficient packaging, low weight, exemplary range and short charging times. The Astra Sports Tourer can cover up to 413 km locally emissions-free in accordance with WLTPand requires just 15 kWh of electricity per 100 kilometres (WLTP). The regenerative braking system ensures that energy can be recovered while driving. Even when the battery needs to be recharged, this only means a short “pit stop” at a charging point. The Astra Sports Tourer Electric can be charged to 80 per cent of the battery capacity in around 30 minutes at a 100 kW direct current fast charging station. In addition, the all-electric Astra Sports Tourer is equipped as standard with a three-phase 11 kW onboard charger for the wall box at home.With vital statistics of 4.64 x 1.86 x 1.48 metres (L x W x H) and a loading height of around 60 cm, the new Astra Sports Tourer Electric is an all-rounder that combines sporty styling with locally emissions-free driving and Opel’s typical talent for efficient packaging. The battery is located in the underbody, so no space is lost in the interior. Even with the rear seats up, the Astra Sports Tourer Electric offers 516 litres of luggage space in the boot – with the seats folded down, the capacity increases to up to 1,553 litres. This provides plenty of room for several suitcases and tools as well as bulky objects such as transport boxes. Another advantage: The low position of the battery also lowers the car’s centre of gravity, so that the Astra Sports Tourer Electric has a solid stance on the road.Thanks to the torsional rigidity of the body (over 30 per cent stiffer than other Astra Sports Tourer versions) and the extensive noise attenuation measures, Astra Sports Tourer Electric occupants enjoy a particularly high level of comfort. For example, the laminated windows (standard equipment) effectively keep ambient noise and driving sounds away from the interior. The ergonomic Active Sport driver’s seat of the GS trim (Alcantara optional) offers Astra Sports Tourer Electric drivers the highest level of seating comfort à la Opel. The seat, which has been certified by “Aktion Gesunder Rücken e.V.” (AGR; Campaign for Healthier Backs), offers excellent lateral stability and a wide range of manual and electric adjustment options.The extensive list of assistance systems as standard on the Astra Sports Tourer Electric GS ranges from front collision warning with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, lane keep assist and traffic sign recognition, to drowsiness detection, adaptive cruise control with stop and go function, park pilot at front and rear, and 360-degree Intelli-Vision camera.The optional Intelli-Drive 2.0 system integrates numerous electronic assistants and combines them for the first time with semi-automatic lane-change and intelligent speed adaptation. Intelli-Lux LEDPixel Light, with 168 LED elements, increases safety still further.The fully digital Pure Panel(Astra Sports Tourer Electric) or the Pure Panel Pro (Astra Sports Tourer Electric GS) also takes the driver into a modern cockpit world with two 10‑inch widescreen displays. Utilising the integrated SnapdragonAutomotive Cockpit Platform from, the infotainment systems of the Astra Sports Tourer Electric feature enhanced graphics, multimedia and computer vision functions. And with the large Intelli-HUD head-up display and natural voice recognition, drivers’ eyes can stay focused on the road and the traffic situation.