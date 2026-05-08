Opel Announces Intention to Produce new C Segment SUV in Europe, First Model of the Intended Expanded Partnership with Leapmotor

- Opel as a pioneer: New vehicle expected to be the first product arising from the contemplated expanded partnership
- Designed and created by Opel in Rüsselsheim
- Made at the Corsa plant in Zaragoza, Spain
- Development time of less than two years
"The SUV would be is designed and created by us at Opel in Rüsselsheim and developed by international teams located in Germany and China. The partnership with Leapmotor should enable a development time of less than two years. With this, Opel is planning a further important step in the development of state-of-the-art and accessible electric vehicles for our customers," said Opel CEO Florian Huettl.
The new vehicle would be expected to use core components of the latest Leapmotor electric architecture and battery technology, combined with Opel’s signature design, on-board experience, chassis engineering as well as lightning and seating technology.
The newcomer would benefit from the efficient Stellantis production network in Europe and its production in Zaragoza, Spain, alongside the Opel Corsa is under evaluation. The Spanish plant has been the home of Opel’s B-segment icon since 1982.
“With this project, Opel would bring together German engineering excellence with global technological innovation speed,” said Xavier Chéreau, Chairman of the Opel supervisory board and Stellantis Chief Human Resources & Sustainability Officer. “This innovative spirit defines the next chapter of our global collaboration with Leapmotor and Opel is taking on a pioneering role with this project."
The cooperation would strengthen Opel's role as a key driver of value and electrification.
The parties are currently progressing feasibility studies and pre-development work under existing arrangements and are continuing discussions toward potential broader industrial cooperation as described herein, subject to the execution of definitive agreements and customary approvals.
There can be no assurance that the parties will enter into definitive agreements or that the contemplated initiatives will be completed as described or at all.
This communication contains forward-looking statements. In particular, statements regarding future events and anticipated results of operations, business strategies, the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, future financial and operating results, the anticipated closing date for the proposed transaction and other anticipated aspects of our operations or operating results are forward-looking statements. These statements may include terms such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “could”, “should”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “remain”, “on track”, “design”, “target”, “objective”, “goal”, “forecast”, “projection”, “outlook”, “prospects”, “plan”, or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Rather, they are based on The Company’ current state of knowledge, future expectations and projections about future events and are by their nature, subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them.
Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: the ability of The Company to launch new products successfully and to maintain vehicle shipment volumes; changes in the global financial markets, general economic environment and changes in demand for automotive products, which is subject to cyclicality; The Company’ ability to successfully manage the industry-wide transition from internal combustion engines to full electrification; The Company’ ability to offer innovative, attractive products and to develop, manufacture and sell vehicles with advanced features including enhanced electrification, connectivity and autonomous-driving characteristics; The Company’ ability to produce or procure electric batteries with competitive performance, cost and at required volumes; The Company’ ability to successfully launch new businesses and integrate acquisitions; a significant malfunction, disruption or security breach compromising information technology systems or the electronic control systems contained in The Company’ vehicles; exchange rate fluctuations, interest rate changes, credit risk and other market risks; increases in costs, disruptions of supply or shortages of raw materials, parts, components and systems used in The Company’ vehicles; changes in local economic and political conditions; changes in trade policy, the imposition of global and regional tariffs or tariffs targeted to the automotive industry, the enactment of tax reforms or other changes in tax laws and regulations; the level of governmental economic incentives available to support the adoption of battery electric vehicles; the impact of increasingly stringent regulations regarding fuel efficiency requirements and reduced greenhouse gas and tailpipe emissions; various types of claims, lawsuits, governmental investigations and other contingencies, including product liability and warranty claims and environmental claims, investigations and lawsuits; material operating expenditures in relation to compliance with environmental, health and safety regulations; the level of competition in the automotive industry, which may increase due to consolidation and new entrants; The Company’ ability to attract and retain experienced management and employees; exposure to shortfalls in the funding of The Company’ defined benefit pension plans; The Company’ ability to provide or arrange for access to adequate financing for dealers and retail customers and associated risks related to the operations of financial services companies; The Company’ ability to access funding to execute its business plan; The Company’ ability to realize anticipated benefits from joint venture arrangements; disruptions arising from political, social and economic instability; risks associated with The Company’ relationships with employees, dealers and suppliers; The Company’ ability to maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting; developments in labor and industrial relations and developments in applicable labor laws; earthquakes or other disasters; risks and other items described in The Company’ Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 and Current Reports on Form 6-K and amendments thereto filed with the SEC; and other risks and uncertainties.
Any forward-looking statements contained in this communication speak only as of the date of this document and The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise publicly forward-looking statements.