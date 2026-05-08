Opel Announces Intention to Produce new C Segment SUV in Europe, First Model of the Intended Expanded Partnership with Leapmotor

Opel as a pioneer: New vehicle expected to be the first product arising from the contemplated expanded partnership

Designed and created by Opel in Rüsselsheim

Made at the Corsa plant in Zaragoza, Spain

Development time of less than two years

Shortly before the, Opel has unveiled a key project under development in its model strategy: a completely new, all-electric SUV in the important and highly competitive C-segment that would extend the current line-up. With Stellantis and Leapmotor contemplating an expansion of their partnership, the new vehicle is intended to serve as a blueprint for efficient global collaboration. Simultaneously, it would enable the German manufacturer to take a major strategic step forward in terms of electrification and scaling in the shortest possible time with sales of the newcomer expected to start as early as 2028. The new Opel C-SUV is expected to be on sale alongside the current SUV-range consisting of the Opel Grandland, Frontera and Mokka."The SUV would be is designed and created by us at Opel in Rüsselsheim and developed by international teams located in Germany and China. The partnership with Leapmotor should enable a development time of less than two years. With this, Opel is planning a further important step in the development of state-of-the-art and accessible electric vehicles for our customers," said Opel CEO Florian Huettl.The new vehicle would be expected to use core components of the latest Leapmotor electric architecture and battery technology, combined with Opel’s signature design, on-board experience, chassis engineering as well as lightning and seating technology.The newcomer would benefit from the efficient Stellantis production network in Europe and its production in Zaragoza, Spain, alongside the Opel Corsa is under evaluation. The Spanish plant has been the home of Opel’s B-segment icon since 1982.“With this project, Opel would bring together German engineering excellence with global technological innovation speed,” said Xavier Chéreau, Chairman of the Opel supervisory board and Stellantis Chief Human Resources & Sustainability Officer. “This innovative spirit defines the next chapter of our global collaboration with Leapmotor and Opel is taking on a pioneering role with this project."The cooperation would strengthen Opel's role as a key driver of value and electrification.The parties are currently progressing feasibility studies and pre-development work under existing arrangements and are continuing discussions toward potential broader industrial cooperation as described herein, subject to the execution of definitive agreements and customary approvals.