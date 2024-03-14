One Vehicle, Multiple Versions: The Opel Movano as a Crosscamp Camper Van

Flexible base: Movano becomes a fully equipped camper van

Crosscamp 541: Vehicle for daily usage and multifunctional camper van in one

Crosscamp 600 and 640: For maximum living comfort with plenty of space

2

The Movano is the largest member of Opel’s light commercial vehicle portfolio. It sets standards in terms of payload, loading volume and permissible total weight. This makes it the ideal transporter for almost all commercial tasks. But the Opel Movano can do more than just transport goods. As a powerful and robust load carrier, it also offers the ideal prerequisites for camper van conversions – something the experts at Crosscamp are taking full advantage of. Three Crosscamp camper vans based on the Opel Movano currently enrich their range: The Crosscamp 541 is a flexible everyday vehicle, adventure vehicle and multifunctional camper van in one. The two Crosscamp variants 600 and 640 focus on maximum living comfort when travelling and plenty of storage space. In this way, Crosscamp and the Opel Movano fulfil the desire of lovers of the outdoors for plenty of space, including the interior height, and a pleasant journey in every respect – and in three ways, depending on their wishes and usage profile.Flexibility is key in the Opel Movano-based Crosscamp 541. With a total length of 5.41 metres, the camper van is also suitable for city traffic and fits into most parking spaces. Thanks to its modular concept, up to 14 variants can be created from one floor plan. A variable furniture concept ensures living and sleeping comfort on the one hand and, on the other hand, offers plenty of storage space for bicycles, surfboards and other leisure and sports equipment.Up front, the driver and front passenger can enjoy comfortable swivelling captain's chairs with armrests. Four open roof storages can accommodate small utensils. Wall panelling in wood decor creates a homely atmosphere. Innovative solutions are used in the living area of the Crosscamp 541: Instead of a permanently installed bed, there is a large sofa bed behind the driver, which can be folded up in just a few steps and attached to the side wall to save space. It can also be removed completely. When extended, a 1.88 metre by 1.33 metre double bed promises an excellent night’s rest. An airline double rail in the floor under the sofa bed in which two optional seats can be securely attached ensures further flexibility. When not in use, they can be folded up and stored under the sofa bed. A multifunctional table that can also be used outdoors completes the ensemble.The remaining rear compartment of the Crosscamp 541 can also be used flexibly - either with a wardrobe with four compartments that can be quickly installed and removed, or instead with the modular shower partition of the same size. The practical kitchenette is located on the right-side wall of the vehicle. The first cooking module with a two-burner gas cooker, kitchen cupboard and storage space for 2.8 kg gas bottles as well as the 70-litre refrigerator, which can also be accessed from the outside, is permanently installed to ensure approval as a motorhome. On the other hand, the second kitchen module can be removed via the sliding door. It contains the sink with a fixed tap as well as fresh and wastewater tanks and can also be used as an outdoor kitchen if required.The two Movano Crosscamp variants 600 and 640 are even more comfortable. They each offer a seating area with a table and a swing-out extension in the front area, a kitchen and bathroom in the middle, and a double bed in the rear - installed transversely in the Crosscamp 600 and lengthways in the Crosscamp 640 – with a slatted frame and an 11-centimetre-thick mattress. In addition to practical cupboards under the beds, a rear pull-out further increases the storage space.The functional kitchen unit has a three-burner stove, a sink with an integrated tap and an 84-litre refrigerator with a freezer compartment, the door of which opens towards the entrance, allowing easy access from inside and outside. Large, handle-free drawers under the sink as well as storage and work surfaces provide plenty of space when cooking. The compact, fully equipped bathroom also promises comfort. The roller blind door ensures space-saving access while the pull-out tap can also be used as a versatile outdoor shower. Upper and lower cabinets offer plenty of storage space for utensils; The mirror in the upper cabinet can also be moved to the side. A side window and a roof window not only provide plenty of daylight, but also good ventilation.For a journey that is as pleasant as it is economical, the flexible Crosscamp models are available with efficient turbodiesel engines with outputs from 103 kW/140 HP to 121 kW/165 HP (fuel consumption Opel Movano according to WLTP: 9.7-7.9 l/ 100 km, COemissions 253-208 g/km; each combined)Those requiring even more space can also equip the 541 and 600 variants with an optional pop-up roof. This creates two more generously sized sleeping spaces on the upper floor with a length of up to 2.09 metres and a width of 1.43 metres. For lighting at night, there are two gooseneck lights on board including a USB socket for charging smartphones etc. In addition, Crosscamp has many additional special features available to further individualise the Opel Movano-based holiday and leisure camper vans.Further information on the vehicles, equipment options and prices can be found on