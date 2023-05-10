Number 1 in April: Opel Corsa Best-Selling Car in Germany
Opel Corsa most popular small car in April and year-to-dateRüsselsheim, )
Thanks to the strong performance in April, the Opel Corsa not only led the total registrations and the small car segment in Germany last month, it also reclaimed first place in the small car category in the 2023 annual ranking. Between January and the end of April, more than 16,300 customers registered a new Corsa.
“Our excellent April result have provided us with a tailwind. And with the new, all-electric Astra Electric, we expect additional impetus soon,” said Stefan Moldaner, interim head of Opel Germany.
The first Corsa generation made its debut more than 40 years ago. The small car from Rüsselsheim has been going from success to success since 1982. More than 14.5 million Corsa have now been built and sold.