Number 1 in April: Opel Corsa Best-Selling Car in Germany

Opel Corsa most popular small car in April and year-to-date

(lifePR) (Rüsselsheim, )
The Opel Corsa returned to the summit of the registration charts in Germany in April. With more than 5,200 cars sold, Opel's bestseller is not only the most popular small car but the best-selling vehicle across all segments. This corresponds to an increase of more than 68 percent compared to the previous year and is also a clear sign of Opel's improved ability to deliver. Overall, Opel sales in April were up by around 22 percent compared to the same month of 2022.

Thanks to the strong performance in April, the Opel Corsa not only led the total registrations and the small car segment in Germany last month, it also reclaimed first place in the small car category in the 2023 annual ranking. Between January and the end of April, more than 16,300 customers registered a new Corsa.

“Our excellent April result have provided us with a tailwind. And with the new, all-electric Astra Electric, we expect additional impetus soon,” said Stefan Moldaner, interim head of Opel Germany.

The first Corsa generation made its debut more than 40 years ago. The small car from Rüsselsheim has been going from success to success since 1982. More than 14.5 million Corsa have now been built and sold.

