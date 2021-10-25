No Fear of The Dark: Intelli-Lux LED® Headlamps from Opel

Bright as day: Latest Intelli-Lux LED ® Pixel Light with 168 LED elements

Innovative lighting for all: Adaptive, glare-free Intelli-Lux LED ® technology in the new Astra, Grandland, Insignia, Mokka and Corsa

Technology with style: Intelli-Lux LED ® integrated into Opel Vizor brand face

High safety plus durability: LED systems are highly efficient

When the clocks go back to winter time next weekend, it will suddenly get dark even earlier. For drivers, this means increased caution, as visibility and light conditions deteriorate in the late afternoon. But this is not a problem for drivers of Opel cars. Adaptive, glare-free Intelli-Lux LEDtechnology is used across all car-classes in the models from the German carmaker, from the small-car bestsellerto the eye-catchingand the flagship. Also optionally equipped with the latest generation of Intelli-Lux LEDPixel Light are the, which recently celebrated its world premiere, and the new edition of theOpel has a long tradition of providing the best visibility and thus the highest level of safety for night-time driving. The Astra plays a leading role as a technology platform, making innovations accessible to a broad range of buyers, also in its latest generation. A real highlight here is the leading light technology. Back in 2015, the previous generation (“European Car of the Year 2016”) brought the groundbreaking matrix light to the compact class. Now the next stage of development has arrived. The Intelli-Lux LEDPixel Light familiar from Opel's flagshipsand the newSUV is celebrating its premiere in the. With a total of 168 LED elements (84 per headlamp) the compact class challenger ensures a precise and fluid light pattern at all times, without dazzling other road users. The new Astra thus sets class standards. The ultra-slim headlamps “cut” oncoming vehicles out of the light cone with pinpoint accuracy within milliseconds. The remaining areas remain fully illuminated with high beam.Intelli-Lux LEDtechnology is superior to xenon or conventional lighting systems because it is more precise and more powerful. As soon as the car leaves urban areas, the matrix headlamps automatically switch to high beam and continuously adjust the length and distribution of the light cone. Other road users are not dazzled, while the rest of the road and its surroundings remain brightly illuminated. The LED segments switch back on automatically as soon as the system detects no lights from other vehicles.Thanks to Intelli-Lux LED, Opel drivers can also see objects at the roadside much earlier as well. This gives them more time to react accordingly, for example, when animals unexpectedly cross the road.In addition to increasing safety, Intelli-Lux LEDsystems also look good. In the new Opel, Astra and Grandland, the headlamps are an integral component of the car’s face, the new Opel Vizor.Opel offers similarly efficient and modern LED systems in other models. The Opel Mokka, for example, comes as standard with a full LED system comprising headlamps, daytime running lights, indicators and rear lights. In the, adaptive full-LED headlamps with cornering light, high beam assist and automatic range control are available as an option.Opel's state-of-the-art LED systems are also more durable and energy-efficient than conventional headlamps, further reducing COemissions.