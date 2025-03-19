New Opel Rocks: Entry-Level Electric Light Motor Vehicle in New Guise

Bold, pure and unmistakable: Rocks now with black Opel Vizor, white Blitz and light grey body

Young, innovative, cool: All-electric Rocks enables locally emissions-free mobility from the age of 15 1

Advantage of four wheels: Light motor vehicle for two people with weather-protected cabin, panoramic roof and smartphone connection

Young, innovative and locally emissions-free: With the Opel Rocks, young people from the age of 15can enjoy independent, individual electromobility in a relaxed manner – and now even more stylishly than before. Because now the Rocks is even bolder, purer and more distinctive. This is also shown by the first pictures: The Opel Vizor is now held in characteristic black, as with all other models, while the Opel Blitz on the front and rear shines in contrasting white. While the body below the window line will be light grey in the future, the black roof and the black wheels will remain an eye-catcher. This gives the new Opel Rocks a styling that reflects the brand's ‘Detox’ philosophy. Bold, pure, cool and simple: this is the new Opel Rocks.Of course, the Rocks retains its usual strengths in a fresh guise. This will benefit electric beginners from the age of 15in particular. Rocks drivers merely require a class AM driving license. Compared to e-bikes, e-scooters and other motorised two-wheelers, the Rocks offers relevant advantages. In this way, the light motor vehicle protects the occupants from wind and weather and thanks to the tubular space frame and deformation zones as well as a windscreen made of laminated glass, the Rocks makes the journey safer. In addition, the Rocks offers locally emissions-free urban mobility.The smallest Opel offers an electric range of up to 75 kilometres, which can be covered at speeds of up to 45 km/h. The Rocks can then be charged via any normal household socket. The corresponding charging cable is integrated behind the passenger door and can be easily pulled if necessary. With a turning circle of only 7.20 metres, drivers can steer the 2.41-meter-short and just 1.39-meter-wide (without exterior mirrors) Rocks through tight curves or access small parking spaces. With its fresh styling, the electric light motor vehicle is once again an unconventional eye-catcher – also because the two doors are identical in typical Rocks design. The passenger door swings forward as usual, while the driver's door swings backwards in the opposite direction.In the interior, the Rocks is also fully geared to the needs of the young generation. The design is highly functional and impresses with easy-to-grip controls and clear, easy-to-read displays that focus on the essentials. A smartphone holder with USB port and connectivity via DAT dongle positioned on the centre console ensures networking and offers access to the ‘myOpel’ app, among other things. In addition, Rocks drivers can connect their smartphone via Bluetooth via the separately attachable ‘MyRocks Switch’ on the steering wheel. With ‘MyRocks Play’, occupants can listen to their favourite music, use their favourite navigation system and make phone calls without taking their eyes off the road.The Rocks steering wheel also shines in a new design: With a white Opel Blitz on a black background, it now perfectly reflects the Opel Vizor and thus brings the characteristic design feature into the interior. A bright, pleasant atmosphere – unusual for a vehicle of this class – is provided by the standard panoramic roof, which, like the side windows and rear window, is made of tempered safety glass. Furthermore, the Rocks’ modern LED headlights ensure better visibility in rain or darkness.The new Opel Rocks will be launched soon. Further information on the focused Edition and GS trims as well as the attractive prices and leasing conditions will follow shortly.