New Opel Mokka to Celebrate World Premiere at Zurich Motor Show

Electrifying SUV trio: First joint appearance of new Opel Mokka, new Opel Frontera and new Opel Grandland

Crisper, more modern and digital: New electrified Mokka already available to order

Pure, clear, breathtaking: Top-of-the-line Grandland SUV and Experimental concept

Electromobility for all: Family-friendly Frontera at attainable prices

For outdoor and camping fans: Zafira Silvaplana and Opel Combo with roof tent

Wednesday, November 6: Opel Grandland and Frontera presentation on MEDIA STAGE in Hall 6 at 9:30 CET

World premiere at the: Opel will be presenting the newfor the first time at the largest and most important Swiss automobile exhibition from November 6 to 10 (MEDIA DAY on November 6). The unconventional bestseller is now even fresher – fully electric, with technologies from higher vehicle classes and even crisper than before. With it, the new and therefore youngest SUV trio on the market is now complete. In addition, the top-of-the-line, which brings many elements of the visionaryconcept to life, and the family-friendlyare celebrating their Swiss premieres at the Zurich trade fair. In addition, visitors can not only take a look at the three newcomers – all electrified and fully electric – at the, but will soon also be able to drive them themselves as all three models can already be ordered."With the new Opel trio, we offer the ideal SUV model for every taste – from the compact, extra-stylish new Mokka to the Frontera with its outstanding packaging and price-performance ratio to the top-of-the-line Grandland with its innovative technologies and solutions. The future-proof, electrified drive portfolio of all three models leaves nothing to be desired – see for yourself," said Tobias Dilsch, Managing Director of Opel Switzerland. The Opel innovations relating to the Grandland and Frontera will be officially presented on the MEDIA STAGE in Hall 6 at 9:30 CET on November 6.In addition to the new SUV trio, the Opel booth offers visitors a broad insight into the German manufacturer's model range. In addition to bestsellers such as theand, the smallest vehicle in the portfolio, the, which can be driven from the age of 15 in Germany, will also be on display. And for outdoor fans, Opel Switzerland is showing a specially equipped Opel Zafira in the “Silvaplana” special edition and the newwith roof tent, with a view to the next camping season.A few days ago, Opel unveiled the first pictures of theand opened the order books – and the newcomer is already presenting itself to a large audience for the first time in Zurich. The character type has seen subtle changes to its bold and pure exterior design with a new Opel Blitz and other visual accents. The biggest changes can be found in the interior. Here, the cockpit now appears even clearer and takes up the Opel Vizor graphics of the front of the vehicle. In addition, drivers and passengers can enjoy the next generation of infotainment.The further developed bestseller already offers a 10-inch digital driver information display and an equally large colour touchscreen as standard. This can be easily operated using widgets, just like a smartphone. In combination with the optional navigation system, a "Hey Opel" is sufficient to use natural speech recognition. Thanks to ChatGPT, this will learn in the future and independently suggest destinations and route guidance based on the habits of the linked driver profile. Map updates are loaded into the system over the air. The optional new 180-degree HD rear-view camera offer the best overview when manoeuvring in the city.Visitors to the Zurich Motor Show can see firsthand what Opel means by “German Energy” and how the brand envisions the automotive future in theconcept car. It impresses with its bold and pure design, best use of space as well as the latest lighting technologies and fully electric drive. The completely new and also always electrifiedis already making many of the Experimental’s visionary innovations a reality. The top model in the German brand’s SUV trio is the first Opel on the BEV-native STLA Medium platform and offers numerous groundbreaking technologies, clever equipment and sustainable solutions. It always shines with the new 3D Vizor – depending on the trim even for the first time with an illuminated Opel Blitz. When viewed from the rear, the Grandland also has the continuously illuminated Opel wordmark.In the cockpit, Grandland drivers look at two widescreen displays. Together with the optional Intelli-HUD (head-up display), they ensure that the driver can always keep his eyes on the road. In addition, Pure Mode can be selected in every Grandland, which reduces the content displayed to a necessary minimum at night or at higher speeds. The ergonomic seats with individually adjustable side cushions, certified by Aktion Gesunder Rücken e.V., also ensure pure and, above all, relaxed driving pleasure; the patented Intelli-Seat ergonomics feature is standard on both front seats. Safety and comfort are increased by features such as the adaptive, glare-free Intelli-Lux HD light with more than 50,000 elements and the practical Pixel Box. It has an illuminated, translucent glass surface under which the smartphone can be inductively charged. And with a loading volume of up to 1,645 litres, the new Grandland has plenty of loading space.With its exceptional styling and robust interpretation of the Opel design philosophy, thealso stands out from the crowd. Under the body, the 4.38-metre-long SUV, which is electrified in every variant and has space for up to seven people, offers outstanding packaging – at particularly attainable,Suitability for travel is a top priority in the new Frontera: at the front, the driver and front passenger can sit on the new patented Intelli-Seats with a central recess if desired. More than 450 litres of luggage can be stored in the rear; with the seats folded down, this increases to up to 1,600 litres. The driver and passengers look at a cockpit with a newly designed steering wheel and two 10-inch widescreens. The Frontera also offers many practical features, including a smartphone station as standard.All three newcomers have one thing in common: the new Mokka, Grandland and Frontera all reflect Opel's "Greenovation" approach. They do not have chrome applications on the outside and use fabrics and materials with recycled content in the interior, so that the new Opel SUV trio also conserves resources in this respect.A visit to Auto Zurich is worthwhile. The exhibition halls are open to the public on Thursday (November 7) and Friday (November 8) from 10:00 CET to 21:00 CET. On Saturday (November 9) and Sunday (November 10) they are open until 19:00 CET.