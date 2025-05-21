New Opel Mokka GSE Rally: The Future of Electric Rallying Starts now

Pioneer: Mokka GSE Rally is the first vehicle to be developed according to FIA’s new eRally5 regulations

Eye-catching prototype: With ‘OMG! GSE’ foiling, strong colours and special wheels

Top performance: 207 kW (280 hp) and 345 Nm of torque

Motorsport technology: Bilstein rally suspension, racing gearbox, lightweight chassis

Rally premiere: Mokka GSE Rally celebrates debut at ELE Rally Eindhoven on May 23/24

The ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup ‘powered by GSE’ has just made a successful. To this day, the rally series is the world's only all-electric rally one-make cup, but Opel is already looking to the future. Because the manufacturer is giving a preview of what the electric rally car of tomorrow could look like with the new– also in an. With 207 kW (280 hp), the powerful prototype once again underlines the pioneering role that Opel plays in electric rallying.“For more than four years, Opel and the ADAC have been demonstrating that electric rallying works and excites. With our new Opel Mokka GSE Rally, we are offering a glimpse of a fully electric next generation rally car. Thanks to the latest motorsport technology the prototype offers strong performance and power aplenty,” said Opel and Vauxhall CEO Florian Huettl.The serial productionis already an exciting head turner with its characteristic design,new cockpit and top technologies. The new Mokka GSE Rally retains much of this – and represents the next big step especially for all-electric rallying: it is stronger, faster, more uncompromising in every respect!From the outside, the Mokka GSE Rally is an absolute eye-catcher: With its extraordinary motorsport foiling including large. In addition, there are yellow brake calipers at the front and yellow rims at the rear, as well as other rally design accents. There is a clearly visible air intake on the roof and "Mokka GSE RALLY" is emblazoned in white and yellow lettering on the black bonnet.Elsewhere, the inner values of the prototype with the Blitz are even more impressive: an electric peak power output of 207 kW (280 hp) and torque of 345 Newton metres, combined with sophisticated motorsport technology, promise performance on a par with a Rally4 car. A multi-plate limited-slip differential and a racing gearbox, together with reinforced drive shafts and wheel hubs, provide powerful propulsion. The chassis was manufactured in a lightweight design. The perfectly tuned rally suspension from Bilstein consists of reinforced McPherson struts and uniball mounts on the front axle as well as a rigid rear axle with modified springs and dampers. Electronic driving aids such as ABS, ESP, lane-keep assist and traction control are all absent on the Mokka GSE Rally. Based on the experience gained from the Corsa Rally Electric, the software tuning for the engine and battery management has been designed for maximum efficiency, driveability under competitive conditions and performance. The battery corresponds to the series version with a storage capacity of 54 kWh.“The Mokka GSE Rally will make Opel Motorsport fans’ hearts beat faster and give them real ‘OMG! GSE’ moments. The electric rally prototype proves that our GSE sub-brand will hit the next level in 2025: with electric thrills and high-level performance true to our rich motorsport heritage,”, said Rebecca Reinermann, Vice President Marketing at Opel and Vauxhall.Elsewhere, the extremely high safety standards have been retained. Like the, the Mokka GSE Rally also has a roll cage (certified by the FIA), rally seats with six-point seatbelts, a special encapsulation of the battery and an additional underride guard. The 400-volt system is continuously monitored by the proven Master Alarm Indicator. In the unlikely event of an insulation issue, a visual and acoustic warning system immediately reports a malfunction. In the event of a sudden deceleration (such as in a collision), a sophisticated sensor system completely shuts down the high-voltage system in a few tenths of a second. In addition, the Mokka GSE Rally has a special extinguishing system with electrically non-conductive extinguishing agent.And: The Opel Mokka GSE Rally is the world's first rally car currently being developed according to the FIA's new eRally5 regulations. The fast prototype could thus be used worldwide in multiple customer sport competitions from the 2026 rally season.The Mokka GSE Rally thus represents the next possible development stage for all-electric rally one-make racing. Since the 2021 season, Opel has been proving: Electric rally racing works and inspires! The Corsa Rally Electric, which is used in the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup ‘powered by GSE’, has proven to be a fast, reliable and safe electric rally car. The near-production technology, especially for the high-voltage components such as the electric motor, inverter and battery, effortlessly masters the extreme demands of rallying. The same applies to the, with which Opel always reliably supplies the nimble electric rally cars on site with sustainable energy.Acceptance and interest in the world's first electric one-make rally cup has been growing from year to year since the beginning. Since the debut season in 2021, a total of 63 drivers from 13 nations have taken part in one of the 33 Cup races in six countries so far. The next round of the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup ‘powered by GSE’ 2025 will take place on May 23/24 as part of the ELE Rally in Eindhoven. Visitors of the Opel Motorsport service park can take a closer look at the Mokka GSE Rally prototype which will celebrate its rally premiere in the Netherlands.