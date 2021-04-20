New Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD Shows Beaming Smile

Communication: New Opel face with Pixel-Vizor displays graphics and text messages

A car full of emotion – and now the legendaryis even transforming into an emission-free ElektroMOD with a modern face. Under the Opel-iconic black bonnet, the four-cylinder petrol engine makes way for a powerful electric motor. The “e” in GSe now stands for electrification. The pure and classically beautiful neon yellow bodywork also gets a beaming smile from the latest LED technology. The original Manta with its geometric arrangement of headlights, radiator grille and “Blitz” lightning bolt emblem already provided the inspiration for the new Opel face, the Vizor now implemented in theand. Now theitself bears this design in its most innovative implementation yet – the expressive Pixel-Vizor.The Opel Pixel-Vizor stretches across the entire width of the vehicle, protectively placing itself like a visor and setting off digital fireworks in the process. The Manta GSe can communicate with its environment across the entire surface. “My German heart has been ELEKTRified” is written across the new front. “I am on a zero e-mission”, “I am an ElektroMOD”, the GSe explains and in the next moment shows the silhouette of a Manta ray gliding over the Pixel-Vizor. The Opel designers had some fun with the legendary Manta logo and designed it in the form of a QR code. Next, the unmistakable trademark of the German manufacturer shines centrally, and two lightning bolts then spark out of the circle right into the stylish LED daytime running lights of the Vizor. Simply electrifying. Genuine Opel.“The Manta GSe ElektroMOD is the work of passionate designers, 3D modellers, engineers, technicians, mechanics, product and brand experts”, explains Pierre-Olivier Garcia, Opel Global Brand Design Manager, on behalf of the Manta GSe team. “All Opel fans through and through who love cars and have fun developing new things. With the Manta GSe, we are building a bridge from the great Opel tradition to a very desirable sustainable future. This mixture of zeitgeist and modern is absolutely fascinating.”The Manta GSe ElektroMOD is a reminiscence of the Opel Manta A from 1970. At the same time, the car reflects the fascination of a growing fan community that transforms classics like the Manta into so-called RestoMods with modern technologies and new design. The purely battery-electric Manta GSe ElektroMOD with its fully digital cockpit is as sporty as a genuine Opel GSe and proudly bears its ambitions in its name. MOD stands for change, for technical and stylistic MODifications as well as a MODern sustainable lifestyle.Changes that our mobile society experiences every day. Changes towards more desirable sustainable solutions that also move the young Opel development team. On their own initiative, the parents of the Manta GSe started their “dream car” project. After many brainstorming sessions the plan was in place; and a suitable Manta A was found in the Opel Classic warehouse, waiting to be revived. From then on, everyone was gripped by pure car passion. So much enthusiasm immediately inspired the “Car Guys” in Opel management – and the idea of an extra-cool ElektroMOD became reality.Currently, the new Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD is getting its final touches in Rüsselsheim. On May 19, 2021, the neo(n)-classic will then be presented in all its exciting details.