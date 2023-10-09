New Opel Launch Campaign for Bestselling Small Car? Yes, of Corsa!

Many questions, one answer: Yes, of Corsa!

Bold and innovative: New campaign incorporating digital first media types

Music video influence: Created by Opel and Jung von Matt, directed by Henry Scholfield

Sales champion: Corsa best-selling small car in Germany and UK

Opel, the German car manufacturer, launches its new global advertising campaign “Yes, of Corsa” to promote the new version its best-selling small car, the. The campaign is the third one developed alongside Opel’s creative agency Jung von Matt, and was directed by the award-winning English director Henry Scholfield, who has directed music videos for artists like Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, and Dua Lipa. The full-length campaign video can be seen onThe campaign is designed to be young, digital, and viral in nature, appealing to those in search of easy and exciting electric mobility. The campaign features a catchy and memorable soundtrack, with cinema-style vignettes, that pose questions such as “Does it have a lot of range?”, “Does it charge fast?”, or “Is it fun to drive?” The answer to all these questions is a resounding “Yes, of Corsa!”Rebecca Reinermann, Opel’s vice president of marketing, said: “We are very excited about the new #YesOfCorsa campaign. Our new Corsa is the answer to the desire for easy and exciting compact sustainable mobility. The #YesOfCorsa campaign amplifies this message clearly and underlines the qualities of our bestseller. It also supports our transition towards electric mobility. Outstanding and innovative it is not a story that starts from a long TV script. Instead, it works in all formats and channels and clearly targets our customers where they are. At the same time, it is impactful, consistently on brand and, above all fun to watch. I personally thank the team – both at Opel and Vauxhall as well as at our agency partners – for this strong representation of one of our most important models and our brand.”Lukas Liske and Daniel Schweinzer, Managing Directors at Jung von Matt HAVEL said: “Can car advertising just be fun again? Yes, of Corsa! Especially when it comes to electric cars. The campaign shows how much potential the Opel brand possesses.”The campaign is currently being rolled-out, and uses omnichannel targeting, leveraging traditional linear TV, non-linear online video, print ads, (digital) out of home, social stories, reels, snippets but also leverages for the first time a hero 2-minute full-length online video along with shareable and innovative GIFs. The campaign will be supported by a new merchandise collection available online or from Opel retailers later this year. The campaign will be locally amplified by various engagement-driving activations, including a music contest in Italy and an exciting gaming cooperation in Spain, to name a few.The campaign goes live to support the launch of Opel’s new Corsa. The best-selling small car has been sold 14.5 million times since its original introduction in 1982 and remains hugely popular. The Corsa was the best-selling small car in Germany and the UK in 2021 and 2022 and is in a strong position to repeat this success in 2023. The new Corsa proudly wears Opel’s bold brand face, the Vizor and is available with two battery-electric powertrains or with highly efficient internal combustion engines. The new electric motor with 115 kW/156 hp and 260 Newton metres of maximum torque ensures a powerful and quiet drive. With the 51 kWh battery, up to 405 kilometres of locally emissions-free driving are possible according to WLTP. The battery can be charged to 80 per cent of maximum capacity in under 30 minutes using a 100-kW DC charging station.The Corsa continues to offer and democratize the latest in advanced technology including new IntelliLux LED matrix headlamps with 14 LED elements, ergonomic massaging seats, a new generation Multimedia Navi infotainment system, and the latest in driver assistance features.