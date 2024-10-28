New Opel Grandland with Intelli-Lux HD Light

Turns night into day: State-of-the-art technology makes “creatures of the night” of all sizes visible

Industry leading: New Intelli-Lux HD headlights with over 50,000 individual elements

Improved safety: Objects detected earlier thanks to adaptive, glare-free LED system

Grandland lighting: Debut for 3D Vizor, illuminated Opel Blitz and edge light

125 year of lighting innovations: Opel has been democratising lighting technologies since day one

In a few days or rather nights, spooky creatures will once again roam the streets searching for treats of all kinds. From now on, however, their efforts to remain undetected before playing a potential trick will be in vain – thanks to the. With its new Intelli-Lux HD light, the latest generation of glare-free Intelli-Lux LED technology, the all-new SUV ‘made in Germany’, which has beenfor a few days now, creates light where there was previously nothing but darkness. But this is not the only lighting innovation that has been introduced at Opel with the new Grandland. It is also the first Opel with 3D Vizor, illuminated Opel Blitz and ‘Edge Light’ technology. This makes the new Grandland an all-round radiant newcomer that draws attention with its innovative lighting technologies alone. The democratisation of advanced lighting technology across the various vehicle classes is a tradition at Opel – and has been forOpel customers are already well acquainted with the adaptive, glare-free Intelli-Lux LED technology from bestsellers such as the current Astra, the Corsa, the outgoing Grandland and the Combo. However,together with the all-new Opel Grandland, the Intelli-Lux HD light, which is the industry leader in this vehicle segment, is celebrating its premiere. For the first time, the headlights have more than 50,000 elements (exactly 51,200, i.e. 25,600 per side) and enable high-resolution, glare-free light distribution.The ultra-modern system turns night into day for the driver and precisely illuminates the route and surroundings. Depending on the prevailing traffic situation, the camera detects road users in front and oncoming traffic and the Intelli-Lux HD light cuts them out even faster and more precisely than previous matrix light technologies. The “light tunnel”, i.e. the area left out by the light beam, is narrower than before, while the rest of the street and the surrounding area is better lit. In this way, the system delivers even brighter and more even light distribution without dazzling others. Scientific studies prove the benefits for safety. Objects in front of the vehicle can be detected around 30 to 40 meters earlier at a speed of 80 km/h than with conventional halogen headlights. This allows the driver to react to the potential obstacle between one and two seconds earlier – valuable time to avoid an impending collision.At the same time, all automatic Intelli-Lux functions, from city and country road light to cornering light and bad weather light, have been improved and taken to a new level. The light cone in front of the vehicle can be completely digitally adjusted using more than 50,000 pixels, so that it intuitively guides the driver's perspective along the road when cornering. In addition to the digital adjustment of the light cone, depending on the turning angle, an additional light module is activated on the corresponding side of the vehicle. It illuminates the side of the road even better and thus prevents “black holes” when cornering. In bad weather or fog mode, Intelli-Lux HD factors in the possible glare effect caused by rain-soaked streets and adjusts the light intensity accordingly in order to reduce this effect for oncoming traffic.In addition, the high-resolution light technology not only protects the eyes of other road users, but also those of the Grandland driver. The system recognises traffic signs appearing on the road and dims the LEDs so that the reflection of the signs does not glare the driver. And “tourist mode” ensures that the Intelli-Lux HD light can use its full performance and all functions even when driving in countries with left-hand traffic.Finally, the new animations in the form of graphic videos that are projected in front of the vehicle to greet and bid farewell to Grandland occupants provide a first impression of what lighting developments will be possible in the future.Above all, it is not only the innovative Intelli-Lux HD light which is setting standards. The new Opel Grandland also stands out at first glance with its unmistakable style – especially in the dark. The new light signature of the Opel brand face makes a decisive contribution to this: the new 3D Vizor integrates the Opel Blitz, illuminated for the first time, and the innovative “edge light” technology, which extends across the entire width of the vehicle, in one flowing element. The newcomer also underlines its unmistakeable appearance at the rear. The new Grandland is the first production model from Opel to integrate illuminated OPEL lettering centrally into the compass light signature.The technologies in the new Grandland thus represent the latest and most advanced evolutionary stage in Opel's lighting development. But offering outstanding visibility and thus the highest level of safety for all drivers across all segments is a tradition at Opel – and has been since the company produced its first car. The history of lighting development began back in 1899 with the Patentmotorwagen System Lutzmann. You can find out more about Opel's innovations in lighting technology over the decades