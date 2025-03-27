New Opel Grandland and Opel Astra: Seating Comfort at its Best

New Opel Grandland: Top seats with Intelli-Seat ergonomic feature and adjustable side cushions

Opel Astra and Astra Sports Tourer: Ergonomic active sports seats with 100 per cent recycled mono-material cover ReNewKnit™

Long distance comfort: Seats with massage and ventilation functions certified by AGR (Aktion Gesunder Rücken e.V.)

2

The driver and passenger seats are adjustable in ten ways. Length, height, inclination, backrest and seat cushion inclination can be adjusted electrically. In this way, people of all sizes will find the perfect, back-friendly sitting position.

The memory function of the driver seat ensures that personal seat adjustments do not have to be repeated anew every time. Instead, it is done automatically at the touch of a button.

Further back relaxation – especially on long distances – is guaranteed by the massage function. The Intelli-Seat Pro on the new Grandland offers five different programmes; three levels of massage intensity can be selected.

While the seat heating keeps the back comfortably warm in the cooler months, the seat ventilation contributes to a more pleasant journey in summer. This means that the driver and front passenger do not break a sweat even in hot temperatures and can get out of the vehicle at their destination feeling refreshed. In the new Grandland, the ventilation can even be adjusted in three stages.

Bold and pure design, top technologies and plenty of flexible space for everyday motoring and holiday travel – all of this characterises the newas well as theand. Another traditional Opel strength is the proven long-distance comfort. This is ensured by the typical Opel chassis tuning of the new top-of-the-line SUV and the compact class bestsellers, but above all by the class-leading seats. They offer numerous adjustment options for the driver and front passenger of all sizes and stature and combine this with comfort details from multi-level seat heating to massage functions and ventilation. The motto: Take a seat, enjoy the drive and get out again after hours in a relaxed manner. It is not for nothing that Opel seats have been regularly recognised for their ergonomic qualities by the independent experts of Aktion Gesunder Rücken e.V. – and thus increase safety for all road users at the same time.Developing innovative seating technologies and making them available to a wide range of customers has a long tradition at Opel. The latest result are the newly developed Intelli-Seats for driver and front passenger, which are standard in the new Grandland and are also available for the particularly affordable new. They are characterised by a special recess running down the middle of the seat, which is inspired by the saddles of racing bikes and reduces pressure on the tailbone. The patented Intelli-Seat ergonomic feature ensures relaxed driving comfort even on long trips.A more pleasant feeling on cold days is conveyed by the multi-level seat heating which comes as standard on thewinningGrandland. The optionally available extendable thigh support also increases the seat surface and gives occupants with long thighs more seat contact. The optimal hold in the pelvic area is supported by the electro-pneumatically adjustable lumbar support in height and length. Four-way head restraints increase safety for the driver and front passenger in the head and neck area. In addition, the developers have not only thought about comfort and safety, but also about practicality: for example, the Grandland front seats have practical smartphone pockets on the back.At the same time, the workmanship and features of the seats not only testify to high quality – the covers of the Intelli-Seats are also made of recycled and thus sustainable fabrics, thus taking into accountThis also applies to the ergonomic active sports seats in the Opel Astra and Astra Sports Tourer, which are also certified by Aktion Gesunder Rücken e.V. Their covers are made of the new mono-material ReNewKnit™. It conveys the high-quality look of suede. Any leftovers can be reused immediately. Another advantage in contrast to composite materials is that the mono-material does not have to be separated for reuse or recycling. It is 100 per cent recycled and recyclable. This reduces the COfootprint and avoids waste.If you want to enjoy even more seating comfort in the Grandland and Astra models, you can opt for the Nappa leather upholstery – in the Astra in combination with ergonomic active sports seats and in the Grandland with the high-end Intelli-Seat Pro. Opel has further developed this ergonomic seat and equipped it with new comfort features. For the first time in the Grandland, it has adjustable side cushions. The two air cushions housed in the cheeks of the backrests improve lateral support and can be adjusted according to personal preferences.In addition, the Grandland and Astra seats with Nappa leather upholstery have a wide range of possibilities in common to further increase well-being. These include, among others:In addition, numerous other features – such as theon the Grandland – contribute to top travel comfort in the Opel models. Together with the high-quality Opel seats, they ensure a relaxed and healthy driving experience.