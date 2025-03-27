New Opel Grandland and Opel Astra: Seating Comfort at its Best

- New Opel Grandland: Top seats with Intelli-Seat ergonomic feature and adjustable side cushions
- Opel Astra and Astra Sports Tourer: Ergonomic active sports seats with 100 per cent recycled mono-material cover ReNewKnit™
- Long distance comfort: Seats with massage and ventilation functions certified by AGR (Aktion Gesunder Rücken e.V.)
Relief for body and mind: Intelli-Seats in the new Grandland and Frontera
Developing innovative seating technologies and making them available to a wide range of customers has a long tradition at Opel. The latest result are the newly developed Intelli-Seats for driver and front passenger, which are standard in the new Grandland and are also available for the particularly affordable new Opel Frontera. They are characterised by a special recess running down the middle of the seat, which is inspired by the saddles of racing bikes and reduces pressure on the tailbone. The patented Intelli-Seat ergonomic feature ensures relaxed driving comfort even on long trips.
A more pleasant feeling on cold days is conveyed by the multi-level seat heating which comes as standard on the ‘Golden Steering Wheel 2024’ winning1 Grandland. The optionally available extendable thigh support also increases the seat surface and gives occupants with long thighs more seat contact. The optimal hold in the pelvic area is supported by the electro-pneumatically adjustable lumbar support in height and length. Four-way head restraints increase safety for the driver and front passenger in the head and neck area. In addition, the developers have not only thought about comfort and safety, but also about practicality: for example, the Grandland front seats have practical smartphone pockets on the back.
Comfortable and resource-saving: Seat covers made from recycled materials
At the same time, the workmanship and features of the seats not only testify to high quality – the covers of the Intelli-Seats are also made of recycled and thus sustainable fabrics, thus taking into account Opel's ‘Greenovation’ approach.
This also applies to the ergonomic active sports seats in the Opel Astra and Astra Sports Tourer, which are also certified by Aktion Gesunder Rücken e.V. Their covers are made of the new mono-material ReNewKnit™. It conveys the high-quality look of suede. Any leftovers can be reused immediately. Another advantage in contrast to composite materials is that the mono-material does not have to be separated for reuse or recycling. It is 100 per cent recycled and recyclable. This reduces the CO2 footprint and avoids waste.
High-end with Nappa leather: Intelli-Seat Pro in Grandland, active sport seat in Astra
If you want to enjoy even more seating comfort in the Grandland and Astra models, you can opt for the Nappa leather upholstery – in the Astra in combination with ergonomic active sports seats and in the Grandland with the high-end Intelli-Seat Pro. Opel has further developed this ergonomic seat and equipped it with new comfort features. For the first time in the Grandland, it has adjustable side cushions. The two air cushions housed in the cheeks of the backrests improve lateral support and can be adjusted according to personal preferences.
In addition, the Grandland and Astra seats with Nappa leather upholstery have a wide range of possibilities in common to further increase well-being. These include, among others:
- The driver and passenger seats are adjustable in ten ways. Length, height, inclination, backrest and seat cushion inclination can be adjusted electrically. In this way, people of all sizes will find the perfect, back-friendly sitting position.
- The memory function of the driver seat ensures that personal seat adjustments do not have to be repeated anew every time. Instead, it is done automatically at the touch of a button.
- Further back relaxation – especially on long distances – is guaranteed by the massage function. The Intelli-Seat Pro on the new Grandland offers five different programmes; three levels of massage intensity can be selected.
- While the seat heating keeps the back comfortably warm in the cooler months, the seat ventilation contributes to a more pleasant journey in summer. This means that the driver and front passenger do not break a sweat even in hot temperatures and can get out of the vehicle at their destination feeling refreshed. In the new Grandland, the ventilation can even be adjusted in three stages.
[1] AUTO BILD edition 46/2024 and BILD am SONNTAG edition 45/2024, category ‘Best car under €50,000’.