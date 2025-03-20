New Opel Grandland Plug-in Hybrid

New top-of-the-line SUV: Stylish, dynamic, spacious and purely electrified

Ultra-modern highlight: New Intell-Lux HD light with over 50,000 individual elements

Versatile, clever, spacious: Up to 1,645 litres of boot space, additional cabin storage compartments such as new semi-transparent Pixel Box carry 36 litres

STLA Medium platform: New architecture enables electric range of up to around 700 kilometres (WLTP 1 )

German Energy: Designed, engineered and made in Germany

Purely electrified drivetrains: Grandland Hybrid available for €36,400, plug-in hybrid for €40,150 and Grandland Electric from €46,750 (all prices RRP incl. VAT in Germany)

Thehas been available at German dealerships for a few weeks now. Right from the start, the new top-of-the-line SUV ‘made in Germany’ can be ordered with a choice of three electrified drivetrains, as the newcomer is the first Opel based on the BEV-native STLA Medium platform. Customers can order the new Grandland Hybrid with 48-volt technology from €36,400 (all prices RRP including VAT in Germany). Alternatively, prices for the plug-in hybrid variant with 143 kW (195 hp) system output and 350 Nm of maximum torque start at €40,150. And the Grandland Electric is currently available from €46,750. One thing all Grandland variants have in common: They all offer numerous innovative technologies, clever features and sustainable solutions along with a stunning appearance thanks to the new 3D Vizor with illuminated Blitz emblem (GS trim). With the groundbreaking, Opel illustrated the brand’s path into the future – the new Opel Grandland already makes many visionary innovations a reality.Stylish and dynamic, spacious and versatile with a fully electrified drivetrain portfolio – strengths that have already convinced experts and ensure that the newcomer was named ‘Best car under €50,000’ at theawards. The 3D Vizor with illuminated Blitz logo proudly sitting at the centre immediately attracts the eye while the permanently illuminated ‘OPEL’ lettering at the rear makes a clear statement. The visual highlights underline the impressive stance of the largest Opel SUV. The new Grandland generation has a vehicle length of 4.65 metres, a width of around 1.93 metres and a height of 1.66 metres. This makes the new Grandland 173 millimetres longer, 36 millimetres higher and 49 millimetres wider than its predecessor. This increase in size benefit both the passengers and the luggage compartment. The 2,795-millimetre long wheelbase and the steeply sloping tailgate increase the space available. The rear seats can be folded down 40:20:40 and thus, create a load volume of up to 1,645 litres – regardless of the drivetrain.In the cockpit the slightly driver-oriented 10- or 16-inch central display and high centre console generate a sporty feeling. Behind the steering wheel, a discrete wide and fully digital cluster provides essential information, allowing the driver to focus on the pleasure of driving and, in combination with the Intelli-HUD head-up display, avoiding the need to take their eyes off the road. Depending on the trim, drivers also have the option of triggering the Pure Mode. This reduces the content on the driver information cluster and the central display and ensures even less distraction when driving at night or at high speeds. In typical Opel tradition, frequently used settings such as climate control can also be operated intuitively via a few remaining buttons.The ergonomic seats with individually adjustable side cushions, certified by Aktion Gesunder Rücken e.V., also ensure pure and, above all, relaxed driving pleasure. The patented Intelli-Seat ergonomics feature is already standard on all front seats. A special depression in the middle of the seat reduces pressure on the tailbone. And true to Opel’s ‘Greenovation’ approach, 100 per cent of fabrics and coverings in the interior are made from materials with recycled content.Practical and innovative solutions such as the illuminated translucid Pixel Box, which comes as standard depending on the trim level, also make the journey more enjoyable. The wireless smartphone charger is located behind the glass so that devices can be charged while being stored safely and remaining visible. The latter also helps ensure that smartphones are not forgotten in the vehicle when leaving the Grandland. Storage compartments such as the phone pockets in the backrests of the front seats or the large storage under the central console which also accommodates a 12V socket represent further clever storage space.Elsewhere, Opel’s new top-of-the-line SUV comes with an extensive array of driver assistance systems including Automatic Cruise Control with Stop & Go function, Extended Traffic Sign Recognition, Intelligent Speed Adaptation, and In Crash Braking. Parking and manoeuvring is also made easier by park pilots at front and rear, the rear-view camera with automatic cleaning function and the 360-degree Intelli-Vision camera.The glare-free Intelli-Lux HD light, which for the first time in the new Grandland has more than 50,000 elements, increases safety when driving in the dark. Depending on the prevailing traffic situation, the camera detects road users in front and oncoming traffic and the Intelli-Lux HD light cuts them out even faster and more precisely than previous matrix light technologies. At the same time, all automatic Intelli-Lux functions have been improved and taken to a new level. The light cone in front of the vehicle can be completely digitally adjusted via the more than 50,000 pixels, so that it intuitively guides the driver's perspective along the road when cornering. In addition to the digital adjustment of the light cone, depending on the turning angle, an additional light module is activated on the corresponding side of the vehicle. It illuminates the side of the road even better and thus prevents ‘black holes’ when cornering. In bad weather or fog mode, Intelli-Lux HD factors in the possible glare effect caused by rain-soaked streets and adjusts the light intensity accordingly in order to reduce this effect for oncoming traffic. Elsewhere, the high-resolution light technology also protects the eyes of the Grandland driver. The system recognises traffic signs and dims the LEDs so that the reflection of the signs does not glare the driver.Opel demonstrates its ‘Greenovation’ approach by using recycled materials in the interior, not using chrome and purely offering electrified drivetrains. This approach not only benefits the climate, it is also good for the driving performance of the new Grandland – the first Opel to benefit from the BEV-native Stellantis STLA Medium platform. With the Grandland Electric including a 73 kWh battery (net capacity), up to 523 kilometres (WLTP) can be covered between charging stops. The Grandland Electric GS will be available with an 82 kWh battery and the range increases to 582 kilometres (WLTP). The 97 kWh battery (net capacity) will soon be able to cover up to around 700 kilometres (WLTP) with zero local emissions. And if the Grandland does need to be recharged, it can be charged with up to 160 kW and takes less than 30 minutes to charge to 80 percent of the battery capacity at a public fast charging station.Alternatively, customers can choose the hybrid with 48-volt technology or the plug-in hybrid with 143 kW (195 hp) system output and 350 Nm of maximum torque. Regardless of the drivetrain, the Grandland always combines dynamic and comfortable driving pleasure.