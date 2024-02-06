New Opel Combo Now with Advanced Intelli-Lux LED® Matrix Light

Intelli-Lux LED ® : Opel Combo first in class to offer advanced headlamp technology

Power with precision: Intelli-Lux LED ® headlamps superior to conventional lighting

New Combo style: Intelli-Lux LED® Matrix Light as integral part of Opel Vizor brand fascia

When it comes to driving safely in low visibility, Opel is the “go-to” brand. Headlamps with the adaptive, glare-free Intelli-Lux LEDtechnology can be found in all classes of car from the German carmaker, beginning with the best-sellingand the eye-catchingThe latest generation lighting technology, Intelli-Lux LEDPixel Light, is offered on the, theand theIn a further demonstration of how Opel makes innovations available to a wide range of customers, the brand with the Blitz is bringing Intelli-Lux LEDMatrix Light to its newest generation of compact vans. The newpeople mover and the newlight commercial vehicle, as well as their combustion engine siblings, are thus the first in their respective market segments to offer such state-of-the-art technology. Optimum forward vision at night or in bad weather is ensured, regardless of the reason for the journey.Headlamps with Intelli-Lux LEDLED Matrix Light are not only safer, they also look good too, as they form an integral component of the Opel Vizor, the characteristic brand front fascia which is making its Opel LCV premiere on the Combo Cargo.Comprising 14 individually controllable LED elements (seven per side), the Intelli-Lux LEDMatrix Light of the Combo, as well as the new Corsa and the Mokka, ensures a brightly illuminated driving experience that precisely “cuts” other road users out of the high beam.Intelli-Lux LEDtechnology is superior to conventional lighting systems because it is more precise and more powerful. As soon as the car leaves urban areas, the matrix headlamps automatically switch to high beam. The length and distribution of the light cone is continuously adapted to the driving conditions. When another car’s lights are detected, individual LEDs intuitively switch off to “delete” the car from the high beam and avoid dazzling other drivers.Thanks to Intelli-Lux LEDtechnology, drivers of the new Opel Combo always benefit from an optimum view of the road ahead. They can drive with high beam switched on all the time and can also see objects at the roadside, which gives them more time to react, for example if an animal should unexpectedly cross the road.