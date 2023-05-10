New Opel Campaign: Niklas Kaul meets Opel Astra GSe

Champions among themselves: Decathlon world champion meets Astra GSe

Everything that counts for top performance: Focus, speed, endurance and traction

To the point: Next level of the Astra campaign "A champion for champions"

“What makes a champion?” A question that is often asked and to which the new Opel campaign provides the answers by bringing decathlon world and European champion Niklas Kaul and the newtogether. The reason is obvious: Kaul is the ideal ambassador for the versatility of the Astra GSe. Both deliver outstanding performance, are united by a clear focus, have power, endurance and speed. All this makes them real champions. Excitingshow the parallels between the decorated athlete and the new top-of-the-line Astra – short, crisp and to the point in 30 seconds. They can now be watched on Niklas Kaul’s and Opel’s digital channels, supplemented by other interesting posts and stories. All this combined with the unmistakable request to followers, athletes and fans: “Level up your drive – Astra GSe!”Niklas Kaul, two-time European sprint champion Gina Lückenkemper and two-time World Coach of the Year Jürgen Klopp already celebrated the latest generation of the compact class bestseller and “winner in the “” campaign. The new reels with Niklas Kaul, designed by the agency “Neuland”, continue this in a pointed way – with the Astra GSe taking centre stage.Just as the youngest decathlon world champion of all time is clearly focused on his goal, the new Astra GSe is uncompromisingly designed for pure dynamics. Its name already makes this clear. Because GSe stands for "Grand Sport electric". This means top performance with a sporty chassis and electrified plug-in hybrid drive for locally emission-free driving. All this combined with an electrifying design. Outstanding engineering, top design and equipment as well as a powerful and at the same time responsible drive take the Astra GSe to the next level – as the reel sums it up.With a system output of 165 kW/225 hp and maximum torque of 360 Nm, the new Astra GSe makes a clear statement in its class (fuel consumption according to WLTP: 1.2-1.1 l/100 km, COemissions 26-25 g/km; each combined). A brisk start from traffic lights and a sporty top speed are guaranteed. From a standing start, the five-door hatchback accelerates to 100 km/h in 7.5 seconds; a top speed of up to 235 km/h is possible (135 km/h purely electric). And thanks to the 12.4 kWh lithium-ion battery, the Astra GSe can cover up to 64 kilometres locally emission-free according to WLTP(EAER City according to WLTP: 69-73 km).The German carmaker has achieved the performance-oriented handling characteristics by equipping the new Opel Astra GSe models – including thewhich is now available to order – with a dedicated chassis, lowered by 10 millimetres. Compared with their immediate rivals, the newcomers will deliver superior stability during cornering, under braking and – like every Opel – while driving at high speed on the Autobahn. Thanks to the special KONI-FSD chassis technology (Frequency Selective Damping), Astra GSe drivers can not only drive in a sporty, ambitious manner with direct contact with the road, but also glide comfortably over country roads in a relaxed manner. In this way, the Astra GSe always has the right performance ready when it is required.However, the new Astra GSe does not only deliver in terms of dynamics, but is also an eyecatcher. Just like its siblings of the current Astra generation, the top-of-the-line GSe variant implements the strong heritage of the brand in an innovative and inspiring way: with clear, exciting lines – but without superfluous flourishes. An athlete through and through – just like campaign ambassador Niklas Kaul.