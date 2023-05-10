New Opel Campaign: Niklas Kaul meets Opel Astra GSe

- Champions among themselves: Decathlon world champion meets Astra GSe
- Everything that counts for top performance: Focus, speed, endurance and traction
- To the point: Next level of the Astra campaign "A champion for champions"
Niklas Kaul, two-time European sprint champion Gina Lückenkemper and two-time World Coach of the Year Jürgen Klopp already celebrated the latest generation of the compact class bestseller and “Golden Steering Wheel 2022”1 winner in the “A Champion for Champions” campaign. The new reels with Niklas Kaul, designed by the agency “Neuland”, continue this in a pointed way – with the Astra GSe taking centre stage.
Niklas Kaul and Opel Astra GSe: clear focus on top performance
Just as the youngest decathlon world champion of all time is clearly focused on his goal, the new Astra GSe is uncompromisingly designed for pure dynamics. Its name already makes this clear. Because GSe stands for "Grand Sport electric". This means top performance with a sporty chassis and electrified plug-in hybrid drive for locally emission-free driving. All this combined with an electrifying design. Outstanding engineering, top design and equipment as well as a powerful and at the same time responsible drive take the Astra GSe to the next level – as the reel sums it up.
With a system output of 165 kW/225 hp and maximum torque of 360 Nm, the new Astra GSe makes a clear statement in its class (fuel consumption according to WLTP2: 1.2-1.1 l/100 km, CO2 emissions 26-25 g/km; each combined). A brisk start from traffic lights and a sporty top speed are guaranteed. From a standing start, the five-door hatchback accelerates to 100 km/h in 7.5 seconds; a top speed of up to 235 km/h is possible (135 km/h purely electric). And thanks to the 12.4 kWh lithium-ion battery, the Astra GSe can cover up to 64 kilometres locally emission-free according to WLTP3 (EAER City according to WLTP3: 69-73 km).
The German carmaker has achieved the performance-oriented handling characteristics by equipping the new Opel Astra GSe models – including the Astra Sports Tourer GSe which is now available to order – with a dedicated chassis, lowered by 10 millimetres. Compared with their immediate rivals, the newcomers will deliver superior stability during cornering, under braking and – like every Opel – while driving at high speed on the Autobahn. Thanks to the special KONI-FSD chassis technology (Frequency Selective Damping), Astra GSe drivers can not only drive in a sporty, ambitious manner with direct contact with the road, but also glide comfortably over country roads in a relaxed manner. In this way, the Astra GSe always has the right performance ready when it is required.
However, the new Astra GSe does not only deliver in terms of dynamics, but is also an eyecatcher. Just like its siblings of the current Astra generation, the top-of-the-line GSe variant implements the strong heritage of the brand in an innovative and inspiring way: with clear, exciting lines – but without superfluous flourishes. An athlete through and through – just like campaign ambassador Niklas Kaul.
[1] AUTO BILD edition 45/2022 and BILD am SONNTAG edition 46/2022, category for “Best car up to €50,000”.
[2] Values determined using the more realistic WLTP (Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedure) test method which replaces the NEDC (New European Driving Cycle) test procedure. A vehicle's consumption, CO2 emissions and range not only depend on the efficient use of energy by the vehicle but are also influenced by driving style and other non-technical factors. The information on consumption and emissions does not refer to an individual vehicle and is intended solely for purposes of comparison between the various vehicle types.
[3] Range determined according to WLTP test procedure methodology (R (EC) No. 715/2007, R (EU) No. 2017/1151). The actual range can vary under everyday conditions and depends on various factors, in particular on personal driving style, route characteristics, outside temperature, use of heating and air conditioning and thermal preconditioning.