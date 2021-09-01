New Opel Astra Makes World Premiere in Rüsselsheim

Centre stage: Opel CEO Uwe Hochgeschurtz presents new Astra

E-Offensive: Now as plug-in hybrid and as fully electric Astra-e from 2023

Premiere guest: Brand ambassador Jürgen Klopp thrilled by new Astra

From October: New Astra orderable for entry-level price of €22,465

Made in Germany: Sixth Astra generation designed, developed and produced in Rüsselsheim

World premiere for the new Opel Astra: Opel reveals the all-new, sixth generation of the compact class bestseller. A real design gem with Opel Vizor, fully digital Pure Panel and top technologies such as the latest version of adaptive Intelli-Lux LEDPixel Light. With the newcomer, the German manufacturer is now opening the next chapter of the 30-year Astra success story: for the first time, the compact class model from Rüsselsheim will be available with electric drive. Opel will offer the new Astra as a plug-in hybrid in two performance levels and from 2023 as a battery-electric Astra-e. In addition, there are versions with highly efficient petrol and diesel engines in combination with friction-optimised six-speed manual and eight-speed automatic transmissions.The new Astra portfolio has something for everyone in terms of drive alternatives – it is the first Opel model that will soon offer customers the choice between pure electric drive, plug-in hybrid or combustion engine. The power range extends from 81 kW/110 hp to 165 kW/225 hp system output– so superior driving performance is guaranteed. Opel combines driving fun with top efficiency and environmental consciousness in the next generation of its compact class bestseller. At the usual attractive prices: Astra driving fun starts at €22,465 (RRP incl. VAT in Germany).“The new Opel Astra is unique – with it, Opel is defining a new era. This applies to the entire range of powertrains up to the battery-electric Astra-e as well as to its class-leading technologies and sensational design. Opel sets standards with this car, which has everything it takes to once again become a bestseller,” says new Opel CEO Uwe Hochgeschurtz.The new Opel Astra is a design statement for the brand. Dynamic as never before, with sheer, taut surfaces, detoxed of superfluous elements and with the new brand face – the. This shows at first glance that the Astra is ready to define a new era.Like its predecessor launched in 2015, the newcomer brings innovations to the compact class that customers previously only knew from more expensive vehicles. For example, the Astra can turn night into day: the latest evolution of the adaptivecomes straight from Opel's flagship Insignia and, with 168 LED elements, leads the way in the compact and midsize market sectors.A leap in time has taken place in the interior of the new generation Astra. With the, analogue instruments are consigned to history. Instead, the new human-machine-interface (HMI) with fresh, modern graphics offers customers a pure, more intuitive experience. Passengers can operate the new Astra intuitively via extra-wide touchscreens, just like a smartphone. The Opel designers and engineers have taken great care to ensure that the driver receives all the necessary information and useful operating options, but is not burdened with superfluous data or functions. In addition, key settings such as climate control can still be operated via physical switches and buttons.Typically Opel is also the outstanding seating comfort of the new compact class model. The front seats, developed in-house, are(“Aktion Gesunder Rücken e.V.” / “Campaign for Healthy Backs”) certified and, with their exemplary ergonomics, are exceedingly comfortable, especially on long journeys. The driver is supported by state-of-the-art assistance systems ranging from theto the semi-automatedassistance system, which integrates all cameras and sensors on board with e-horizon connectivity, and the360-degree camera.The new Astra is 4,374 millimetres long and 1,860 mm wide. It is only 4.0 mm longer than the previous model. The wheelbase increased by 13 mm to 2,675 mm. Notwithstanding the muscular, confident stance, the new Astra’s practical boot with adjustable floor still offers the driver and four passengers up to 1,250 litres of luggage volume with the rear seats folded down.The new Astra is based on the third generation of the highly flexible EMP2 multi-energy architecture, with Opel DNA built in from the start of development. This means that the handling is composed as well as dynamic and that the new model – like every Opel – is “Autobahnproof”. In other words, high-speed capability was a primary development objective.The steering and lateral stiffness of the chassis – McPherson strut suspension at the front, torsion bar at the rear – are designed for high yaw control (damping of the movement around the horizontal axis). Under braking, the new model delivers strong stopping power and remains highly stable in curves as well as in a straight line. The torsional rigidity of the new Astra is 14 per cent higher than that of the previous model.Order books for the new Opel Astra open in the autumn and it will roll out to the first customers from the beginning of 2022. It will initially be launched as a sporty five-door model with coupé-like lines; the elegant Astra Sports Tourer estate version will follow shortly. One year after market launch of the new generation the battery-electric Astra-e will join the line-up. The new Astra was designed, developed and will be produced with the highest precision at Opel's headquarters in Rüsselsheim. Opel Astra – made in Germany.