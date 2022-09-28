New Opel Astra GSe and Astra Sports Tourer GSe Revealed

Opel’s sporty future is electric: Astra GSe and Astra Sports Tourer GSe plug-in hybrids launch dynamic sub-brand

Passion plus responsibility: GSe enables performance as well as locally emissions-free mobility

GSe-only chassis: Low ride-height, specific steering calibration, unique suspension

Signature GSe-design: 18-inch light-alloy wheels from acclaimed Manta GSe concept and exclusive, AGR-certified GSe front seats

Rüsselsheim. GSe returns! Following the announcement that Opel will revive GSe as a new sub-brand for dynamic, electrified models, the brand with the Blitz today released advance information and images of the first new– the new Opel Astra GSe and the new Opel Astra Sports Tourer GSe.As state-of-the-art plug-in hybrids, available as Astra Sports Tourer estate as well as Astra five-door hatchback, the newcomers will offer the optimum balance between ride comfort and performance-oriented handling combined with responsibility for the environment.“The new Astra GSe and new Astra Sports Tourer GSe are the ideal cars for launching our dynamic new sub-brand, in full alignment with our strategy to become an all-electric brand by 2028”, said Opel CEO, Florian Huettl.With an impressive system power output of 165 kW/225 hp and maximum torque of 360 Newton metres (WLTPcombined fuel consumption: 1.2-1.1 l/100 km, COemissions 26-25 g/km; preliminary values) the new Astra GSe and Astra Sports Tourer GSe will match the best in their respective classes for launch from a standstill, acceleration and maximum speed.In addition, the newcomers will set a new benchmark for driver engagement. In comparison to their Astra siblings, the GSe models are even more agile and even more precise; the steering, suspension and brakes respond immediately and predictably to every driver input.The German carmaker has achieved the performance-oriented handling characteristics by equipping the new Opel Astra GSe models with a dedicated chassis, lowered by 10 millimetres. Compared with their immediate rivals, the newcomers will deliver superior stability during cornering, under braking and – like every Opel – while driving at high speed on the Autobahn.The sporty calibration of the steering is GSe-specific, while the unique springs and oil-filled dampers of the front and rear suspension are specially tuned not only for dynamic driving but also for comfort. The dampers feature KONI FSD (Frequency Selective Damping) technology, which enables different damping characteristics at high frequencies (suspension control) versus low frequencies (body control). The ESP settings are also exclusive to GSe models, with the activation threshold adjusted upwards to match the dynamic driving behaviour.The new-generation Opel Astra is a bold and pure design statement for the brand; the signature styling cues of the GSe give it an even more purposeful appearance. From the outside, the design of the 18-inch light-alloy wheels – inspired by the acclaimed, all-electric Manta GSe concept – the specific front bumper and fascia, and the GSe emblem on the tailgate, leave no doubts as to the dynamic GSe character. Inside, the sporty ambitions are highlighted by the Alcantara-trimmed performance front seats; they are not only unique to the GSe, they further extend Opel’s long-standing reputation for superior seat ergonomics – especially in the Astra’s compact class – thanks to the AGR certification.The Opel “GSe” label was traditionally an abbreviation of “Grand Sport Einspritzung” (Grand Sport Injection) as on the Opel Commodore GS/E and the Opel Monza GSE. GSe is now Opel’s top-of-the-range, sporty sub-brand, standing for “Grand Sport electric”. By combining “fun-to-drive” values with the option of locally emissions-free mobility, Opel GSe models will redefine the performance Zeitgeist.