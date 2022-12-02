New Opel Astra Collection and More: Christmas Gifts from the Opel Lifestyle Shop

Huge selection: Gift ideas from the Astra, Vintage, or Brand Collection

The festive treats are already being baked, the first houses are being decorated. What is still missing are the Christmas presents – and they are available in the. The advantage: You can save yourself the hustle and bustle of the city centre and instead browse through the wide range of Opel gift ideas online from the comfort of your own home. The selection ranges from small skateboards and practical functional shirts from the new Astra Collection to cosy and at the same time stylish feel-good hoodies from the Vintage Collection to comfortable beanbags or backpacks and bags in the characteristic Opel brand style. And the online shop also has many surprises in store for little Opel fans – such as toy cars, the Opel football, or yo-yos.At Opel, 2022 and 2023 are all about theandas well as the electrified top variantsand. Of course, the matching accessories should not be missing. And Opel fans will find them in the new. Thethat just arrived in the Opel Lifestyle Shop is a classy present. The miniature model in Kult Yellow was manufactured in collector quality using the injection moulding process and is available for 34.90 euros (all prices RRP in Germany incl. VAT). If you want to be as sporty as in the compact class bestseller of the latest generation, but prefer four yellow wheels, you can take to the fresh air on the black and yellow, which can be ordered for 129.90 euros. Large and small recreational athletes can also get moving with the. The high-quality skipping rope, which can be added to the gift basket for 14.90 euros, has handles made of aluminium alloy and can be adjusted in length. And the classic whitewith black "Astra" print (54.90 euros) ensures a comfortable feeling when skateboarding, jumping or running.In 2022, the company from Rüsselsheim is not only celebrating the new Opel Astra, but also its– as a brand that always uses its rich tradition to make innovations available to everyone. Opel Lifestyle Shop customers can experience how Opel combines tradition with a modern, fresh look time and time again with the. With a classic black and white print,and(from 32.89 euros) with a high proportion of cotton offer comfort and well-being. In addition, the fashion-conscious Vintage Collection owners can be sure of an eye-catching appearance thanks to cleverly placed Opel lettering and yellow applications.Thealso has everything in the Opel colours of black, white and, above all, yellow. How about a break in the cosy and stylish? The 140cm x 180cm beanbag (219.90 euros) filled with cuddly granules looks good in the living room as well as in the workplace – and invites you to just relax and let go. For example, after a sweaty soccer game with the kids. The youngsters are already looking forward to the next game in the garden on December 25 with the very special(16.39 euros). The special extra: In addition to the Opel logo, the football also bears the signature of two-time "World Coach of the Year" and Opel brand ambassador Jürgen Klopp! Skill is also required with the. With its freewheeling and centrifugal function, button cells and light-emitting diode, the yo-yo is not only fun to play with, it is also a real eye-catcher as a trendy gimmick for leisure time – and is available for only 3.90 euros. To make sure that even the smallest Opel fans feel really comfortable, parents can soothe their babies with a high-qualitywith a yellow Opel lightning bolt on the front (8.50 euros) – or keep their little feet warm in cute(10.50 euros). The socks are made of 80 percent sustainable organic cotton and are Oeko-Tex certified.In addition, Opel offers other collections based on the design of the respective vehicles as well as a large selection of. There are also high-qualityfrom the new Opel Astra and Opel Mokka to the Opel Corsa, which make collectors' hearts beat faster. Almost all Christmas shoppers looking for the right present will find what they are looking for in the Opel Lifestyle Shop.