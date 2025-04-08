Made in Germany: The new Opel Grandland Electric, Astra Electric and Astra Sports Tourer Electric

From Rüsselsheim to the world: Astra Electric and Astra Sports Tourer Electric manufactured at Opel headquarters

Know-how from Kaiserslautern: Site supplies Opel models and 20 Stellantis plants across Europe with parts

"Electric All In"1: Opel makes the switch to electric mobility easy

Emotional, electric, highly efficient and extremely comfortable: The newand the compact class bestsellersandembody all these qualities. Another – not everyday – common feature of the state-of-the-art battery-electric models is that all three are ‘made in Germany’ – designed, engineered and manufactured at the company's German sites.With their bold and pure design, intelligent solutions and state-of-the-art technologies, as well as fully electric and thus locally emissions-free propulsion, they stand for ‘German Energy’, which makes every model with the Blitz unmistakably an Opel. As the only German brand within Stellantis, Opel offers this characteristic combination. It is partly because of this that the models were awarded the prestigiousbyandimmediately after their respective launches – the new Grandland taking the 2024title and the current Astra generation winning in 2022. And to further accelerate electric mobility, Opel is now making the transition even easier and more affordable withThe newwas designed and engineered at Opel's headquarters in Rüsselsheim and now drives off the production line exclusively in Eisenach. It is available with groundbreaking technologies such as the adaptive, glare-freeand state-of-the-art electric drives. The new SUV is the first Opel model based on the new STLA Medium platform, which was specifically designed for battery-electric models and is now being used in Eisenach. Thanks to the sophisticated architecture, particularly flat battery packaging with a battery capacity of up to 97 kWh, a new generation electric motor and other energy-saving features, the new Grandland Electric can soon travel up to around 700 kilometres locally emissions-free according to WLTPIn order to make the Eisenach plant, which has been constantly developing since its inauguration in 1992, fit for the production of electrified models, the company has invested €130 million in the site. This has led to significant changes in production. For example, modifications were carried out in the body shop as well as in final assembly. In addition, the entire conveyor system was adapted and strengthened, the body shop was fully automated and many state-of-the-art camera systems were installed in the various areas for detailed inspection.A brand-new battery shop has also been created in Eisenach, where the battery packs for the electric Grandland are assembled on site. Special high-voltage experts were trained for this task. Eisenach was able to draw on the experiences of the colleagues in Rüsselsheim. There has been already such a battery shop at Opel's headquarters for a longer period, which is part of the production of theand theSince 2022 and 2023 respectively, the compact class bestsellers have been available as all-electric variants for the first time. With plenty of space and comfort, they can be used flexibly and ensure locally emissions-free driving pleasure with a sense of responsibility. At the brand's headquarters in Hesse, the employees also produce under state-of-the-art conditions in the press shop, body shop, paint shop as well as finishing and final assembly.As a result, ultra-modern electric cars that convince the media and customers are leaving the Rüsselsheim plant: Astra Electric and Astra Sports Tourer Electric accelerate to 100 km/h in just 9.2 and 9.3 seconds respectively; both can reach a top speed of 170 km/h – and they are pleasantly quiet and light-footed. This also helps ensure that passengers in the Astra Electric and the Astra Sports Tourer Electric can travel up to 418 kilometres and 411 kilometres (according to WLTP) respectively without stopping.Following the 'Greenovation' philosophy, the batteries themselves are also part of the circular economy promoted by the company, which is based on the so-called four ‘Rs’: Repair, Remanufacture, Reuse and Recycle. To make this possible, in addition to ‘Battery Shops’ in Eisenach and Rüsselsheim, a so called 'Battery Refurbishment Centre' has been set up at the Opel headquarters where the batteries are repaired if necessary.Countless vehicle parts that initially remain hidden from Opel drivers are also ‘made in Germany’. They come from Kaiserslautern. Whether pressed parts or assemblies – thesupplies more than 20 Stellantis plants in Europe, and more than 30 models contain parts from the plant. Take the new Opel Grandland, for example: On average, the employees deliver over 18,000 pressed parts to Eisenach every week for the production of the newcomer. The portfolio includes transmission mounts as well as boot floors or roof struts. A total of 500 different components are produced in Kaiserslautern and contribute to the fact that models such as the new Grandland Electric, but also Astra Electric and Astra Sports Tourer Electric, are manufactured with German precision through and through.To further boost the rollout of electromobility, Opel is making it even easier and more affordable for customers – starting with the purchase of a vehicle. Because anyone who now buys a battery-electric car like the Grandland Electric, the Astra Electric or the Astra Sports Tourer Electric receives numerous services at the same time.is the name of the formula that makes the switch child's play and everyday electric mobility more pleasant. Services such as an eProWallbox Move for fast charging at home, the Opel Connect PLUS packageand eight years of mobile charging and breakdown assistanceas well as a battery warranty are included.