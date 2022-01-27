Looking Ahead: Night Vision System in New Opel Grandland

Opel premiere: Camera-based Night Vision system debuts in new Grandland

Early detection: Up to 100 metres of infrared vision

At a glance: All Night Vision functions and advantages video

Twofold safety: Night Vision and IntelliLux LED® Pixel Light turn night into day

The newis packed with state-of-the-art technologies and assistance systems that make driving more comfortable, easier and above all safer. One of these technologies that shines now in winter when it is dark and visibility is poor is Night Vision. The new SUV flagship, which is also available as a powerful and efficient, is the first Opel model to feature the Night Vision system. Like the adaptive IntelliLux LEDPixel Light, it helps Grandland drivers spot people and animals crucial moments earlier. Both systems turn night into day and increase the safety of all road users at dusk and in the dark.The new Opel Grandland combines pure, bold design with top technologies. Not only is the new Opel Vizor brand face an immediate eye-catcher, it also cleverly integrates innovative systems, making them virtually invisible to the naked eye and thus seamlessly unifying design and technology. One of these is the camera-based Night Vision system, which celebrates its Opel premiere in the Grandland. Ashows how Night Vision works and the advantages it offers in just under one minute.The infrared camera concealed under the Opel Vizor makes driving at night safer, especially on poorly lit roads such as country lanes or in the forest. Night Vision detects people and animals up to 100 metres ahead of the Grandland in the direction of travel, based on their temperature difference from the surroundings. As soon as the camera detects the pedestrian, cyclist or animal at the side of the road, it shows their position in the twelve-inch Driver Info Center in the digital Pure Panel cockpit. The person or animal in front of the vehicle is highlighted in colour, clearly distinguished from the surroundings. With this system (which in Germany is available for the Ultimate and Business Elegance trim lines) Grandland drivers can recognise a potentially dangerous situation decisive moments earlier and adjust their speed or take evasive action in good time.Night Vision is available in the new Grandland in combination with the adaptive IntelliLux LEDPixel Light. Also integrated behind the Opel Vizor, the pioneering lighting technology with 168 LED elements – 84 per headlamp – provides a seamless adaptation of the light beam according to the driving situation and surroundings, without glare for other traffic. The matrix function precisely cuts out oncoming traffic in milliseconds, while the other areas remain fully illuminated with main beam. Together, the two systems provide twofold safety, turning night into day and ensuring relaxed driving at all times, even in adverse light conditions.