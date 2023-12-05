Let it Snow? Yes, of Corsa!

Successful campaign inspires festive image

Supermini available with battery-electric powertrains, efficient combustion engines and soon 48-volt hybrid technology

Bestseller on track to top 2023 small car sales chart in Germany and UK

2

Opel has sounded a start to the 2023 festive season by releasing its seasonal image featuring the new. The composition plays on the successful “” campaign, which was developed in cooperation with Opel’s creative agency Jung von Matt, and launched in October. The campaign features a catchy and memorable soundtrack, with cinema-style vignettes, that pose questions such as “Does it have a lot of range?”, “Does it charge fast?”, or “Is it fun to drive?” The answer to all these questions is a resounding “Yes, of Corsa!”Proudly wearing Opel’s characteristic Vizor brand fascia, the new Corsa is currently available with two levels of battery-electric drive or with highly efficient internal combustion engines. In addition, the award-winning supermini from the brand with the Blitz will soon be offered with 48-volt hybrid technology.The new electric motor with 115 kW/156 hp and 260 Newton metres of maximum torque ensures a powerful and quiet drive. With the 51 kWh battery, up to 405 kilometres of locally emissions-free driving are possible according to WLTP. The battery can be charged to 80 per cent of maximum capacity in under 30 minutes using a 100-kW DC charging station.The new 48V hybrid technology adds a further electrified option for customers of the new Opel Corsa. Compared with the similar non-electrified Corsa 1.2 with eight-speed automatic transmission (fuel consumption in the WLTPcycle: 5.5-5.4 l/100 km; 124-122 g/km CO, both combined), the 74 kW/100 hp new Corsa Hybrid with the 48V technology (WLTPfuel consumption: 4.7-4.6 l/100 km; 106-102 g/km CO, both combined) can save nearly 1.0 l/100 km of fuel (around 15 per cent) and also reduce COemissions.The Corsa continues to offer and democratise the latest in advanced technology including new IntelliLux LEDMatrix Light headlamps with 14 LED elements, ergonomic massaging seats, a new generation Multimedia Navi infotainment system, and the latest in driver assistance features.It is therefore no surprise that the best-selling small car remains a mainstay of the German brand’s portfolio. It has been sold more than 14.5 million times since its original introduction in 1982 and remains hugely popular to this day. The Corsa was the best-selling small car in Germany and the UK in 2021 and 2022 and is in a strong position to repeat this success in 2023.