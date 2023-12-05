Let it Snow? Yes, of Corsa!

- Successful campaign inspires festive image
- Supermini available with battery-electric powertrains, efficient combustion engines and soon 48-volt hybrid technology
- Bestseller on track to top 2023 small car sales chart in Germany and UK
Proudly wearing Opel’s characteristic Vizor brand fascia, the new Corsa is currently available with two levels of battery-electric drive or with highly efficient internal combustion engines. In addition, the award-winning supermini from the brand with the Blitz will soon be offered with 48-volt hybrid technology.
The new electric motor with 115 kW/156 hp and 260 Newton metres of maximum torque ensures a powerful and quiet drive. With the 51 kWh battery, up to 405 kilometres of locally emissions-free driving are possible according to WLTP1. The battery can be charged to 80 per cent of maximum capacity in under 30 minutes using a 100-kW DC charging station.
The new 48V hybrid technology adds a further electrified option for customers of the new Opel Corsa. Compared with the similar non-electrified Corsa 1.2 with eight-speed automatic transmission (fuel consumption in the WLTP2 cycle: 5.5-5.4 l/100 km; 124-122 g/km CO2, both combined), the 74 kW/100 hp new Corsa Hybrid with the 48V technology (WLTP2 fuel consumption: 4.7-4.6 l/100 km; 106-102 g/km CO2, both combined) can save nearly 1.0 l/100 km of fuel (around 15 per cent) and also reduce CO2 emissions.
The Corsa continues to offer and democratise the latest in advanced technology including new IntelliLux LED® Matrix Light headlamps with 14 LED elements, ergonomic massaging seats, a new generation Multimedia Navi infotainment system, and the latest in driver assistance features.
It is therefore no surprise that the best-selling small car remains a mainstay of the German brand’s portfolio. It has been sold more than 14.5 million times since its original introduction in 1982 and remains hugely popular to this day. The Corsa was the best-selling small car in Germany and the UK in 2021 and 2022 and is in a strong position to repeat this success in 2023.
[1] Range values determined according to WLTP test procedure methodology (R (EC) No. 715/2007, R (EU) No. 2017/1151). The actual range can vary under everyday conditions and depends on various factors, in particular on personal driving style, route characteristics, outside temperature, use of heating and air conditioning and thermal preconditioning.
[2] Values determined using the more realistic WLTP (Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedure) test method which replaces the NEDC (New European Driving Cycle) test procedure. Vehicle not yet available. A vehicle's consumption, CO2 emissions and range not only depend on the efficient use of energy by the vehicle but are also influenced by driving style and other non-technical factors. The information on consumption and emissions does not refer to an individual vehicle and is intended solely for purposes of comparison between the various vehicle types. Hybrid version not available yet.