International Field in the 2024 ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup

Eight events in five countries: ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup “powered by GSe” heading into fourth season

Season opener in Sulingen: With 15 teams and participants from eight nations

Female power: Five female drivers compete with their male colleagues

Participating for the second time: DTM champion Timo Scheider is once again involved in the electrifying hustle and bustle

Theis well-positioned at the start of its fourth season. 15 of the 100 kW (136 hp) Corsa Rally Electric are registered for this year's opener on May 3 and 4 at the ADAC Actronics Rally Sulingen (Lower Saxony). The field of participants in the world's first and only electric rally one-make cup impresses with its internationality and diversity. Athletes from eight different nations will compete. A total of ten new teams – including four pure female and several mixed teams – bring a breath of fresh air to the electrifying competition.The French motorsport association FFSA is once again using two Corsa Rally Electrics as part of its academy youth development programme. This year the cars will be occupied by Emma Chalvin/Emy Ailloud-Perraud and Alizée Pottier/Joanna Verdier. Also as part of a promotion for young talent, the Royal Belgian Automobile Sports Association RACB, in collaboration with Opel Belgium, has handed a ride to Lyssia Baudet/Pauline Denis. Pia Steffe and co-pilot Nina Spitaler will fly the flag for Austria, while the German Ann Felke has teamed up with male co-driver, Maximilian Kugler.The constantly growing international interest in the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup is also reflected in the commitments from the Netherlands and Spain. The Royal Netherlands Automobile Sports Association (KNAF) is using the cup as a platform for a comprehensive screening of young talent, in which three juniors will be used over the course of the season. 19-year-old Fabian Kamermans will be behind the wheel in Sulingen. From the Iberian Peninsula and with the support of Opel Spain, an all-Spanish team joins the electrifying competition.As in recent years, the Austrian contingency is a force to be reckoned with. With Alfred Kramer, Pia Steffe and Luca Pröglhöf, three drivers from the Alpine country are involved in the thrilling hustle and bustle. Pröglhöf in particular has been one of the favourites, and not just since his first victory as part of the 2023 Central European Rally. Hungarian Bendegúz Hangodi has high hope for his debut season in the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup.In addition to Pröglhöf, only the Germans Christian Lemke and Johannes Wittenbeck as well as the Alsatian Anthony Rott already have experience in the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup. And then of course there is Timo Scheider. The 45-year-old DTM (German Touring Car) champion of 2008 and 2009 will make his second guest appearance in the Corsa Rally Electric at the ADAC Actronics Rallye Sulingen. He hopes to improve on his impressive debut in 2021 when he finished fifth at the ADAC Rallye Stemweder Berg. Scheider is an old acquaintance at Opel: he was already an Opel works driver in Formula 3 and DTM between 1997 and 2004.“The positive development of the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup continues in the fourth year. The field of participants is just as attractive as the calendar of events,” said Jörg Schrott, Head of Opel Motorsport. “The international awareness for our project is constantly increasing. The interest from all over Europe shows that we are on the right path with our innovative concept. The unique opportunities for advancement for our participants also contribute to this. With Calle Carlberg and Timo Schulz, the 2023 and 2022 Cup champions will start in the highly competitive Junior European Championship this season. With the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup, the strong partners Opel and ADAC offer young rally talents a unique platform – and this year's field proves that this is also perceived by the protagonists."Christian Lemke (D)Christian Lemke (D)Johannes Wittenbeck (D)Anthony Rott (F)Alizée Pottier (F)Emma Chalvin (F)Luca Pröglhöf (A)Bendegúz Hangodi (H)Alfred Kramer (A)Lyssia Baudet (B)Pia Steffe (A)Fabian Kamermans (NL)Ann Felke (D)Axel Bayer (D)Timo Scheider (D)tba (E)Jan Bemmann (D)Luca Kiefer (D)Adrien Rott (F)Joanna Verdier (F)Emy Ailloud-Perraud (F)Christina Ettel (A)Dániel Petrovszki (H)Jeannette Kvick (DK)Pauline Denis (B)Nina Spitaler (A)Ashley de Boer (NL)Maximilian Kugler (D)Clara Bettge (D)Jara Hain (D)tba (E)03./04.05. ADAC Rallye Sulingen (DRM) D24./25.05. ELE Rally, Eindhoven NL15./16.06. Rallye Vosges Grand-Est, Gérardmer F12./13.07. Rallye Weiz A09./10.08. ADAC Rallye Stemweder Berg, Lübbecke (DRM) D06./07.09. Rallye Mont-Blanc Morzine F28./29.09. Rallye Coeur de France, Vendôme F17.-20.10. Central European Rally, Bad Griesbach (WRC) D/A/CZ