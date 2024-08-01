Higher Performance and Comfort, Lower Consumption: New Opel Movano Sets Standards With New Eight-Speed Transmission

- Highly efficient: New automatic lowers consumption and emissions
- Ideal combination: Transmission designed for high torque from turbo diesels
- Economical addition to fleets: Movano diesel with new eight-speed transmission complements battery-electric, locally emissions-free Movano Electric offer
Ideal combination: Strong turbo diesels and new eight-speed automatic
The eight-speed automatic transmission is available in the new Movano in combination with either the 103 kW (140 hp) or the 132 kW (180 hp) 2.2-liter turbo diesel engine. Thanks to the new automatic transmission, the Movano can deliver highly efficient consumption as low as 8.2 litres per 100 kilometres.
There are several reasons for the high efficiency and the resulting significant savings in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. The new eight-speed automatic transmission was specially designed for high torque: up to 450 Newton metres in the 132 kW (180 hp) engine. Thanks to hydraulic control, shorter gearshift times are possible, which has a positive effect on both energy efficiency and driving comfort. In addition, improvements were made to the body of the Movano, making the vehicle more aerodynamic. All of these measures helped to make the new Movano a segment-leader in terms of fuel efficiency and CO2 emissions, even with diesel engines.
Wide choice: Turbo diesel, battery-electric and soon as HYDROGEN
Opel offers commercial customers a drivetrain for every user profile – from the efficient turbo diesel with eight-speed automatic transmission (available in various vehicle configurations and body styles) to the powerful Movano Electric. The latest generation of the battery-electric van is the first with a 200 kW (272 hp) electric motor and 410 Newton meters of torque. Thanks to the new 110 kWh battery, the new Movano Electric can now cover up to 420 kilometres according to WLTP1 without stopping to charge, making it a reliable "workhorse" even on longer journeys. It is also the first Opel to have the option of charging with up to 150 kW DC direct current. At a public fast-charging station, it takes only 55 minutes to charge to 80 per cent of battery capacity.
The large Opel LCV will also be available as the Movano HYDROGEN for those who need to travel long distances locally emissions-free and need to refuel quickly. The hydrogen fuel cell vehicle will have a range of around 500 kilometres (WLTP2) and can be filled with hydrogen in approximately five minutes2.
[1] Range values determined according to WLTP test procedure methodology (R (EC) No. 715/2007, R (EU) No. 2017/1151). The actual range can vary under everyday conditions and depends on various factors, in particular on personal driving style, route characteristics, outside temperature, use of heating and air conditioning and thermal preconditioning.
[2] Provisional data. Vehicle not available yet.