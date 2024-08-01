Higher Performance and Comfort, Lower Consumption: New Opel Movano Sets Standards With New Eight-Speed Transmission

Highly efficient: New automatic lowers consumption and emissions

Ideal combination: Transmission designed for high torque from turbo diesels

Economical addition to fleets: Movano diesel with new eight-speed transmission complements battery-electric, locally emissions-free Movano Electric offer

The newsets standards among light commercial vehicles in the fleet business. This includes not only the countless configuration options, a loading volume of up to 17 m, a payload of up to 2 tons and class-leading new assistance systems that enable assisted driving at level 2 for the first time. The newly developed automatic transmission for diesel-powered Movano variants is also one of the technical highlights of the latest Movano generation. This means that the largest member of the Opel LCV family offers a powerful and highly efficient performance in every variant – as the locally emissions-freeas well as a fuel-efficient diesel.The eight-speed automatic transmission is available in the new Movano in combination with either the 103 kW (140 hp) or the 132 kW (180 hp) 2.2-liter turbo diesel engine. Thanks to the new automatic transmission, the Movano can deliver highly efficient consumption as low as 8.2 litres per 100 kilometres.There are several reasons for the high efficiency and the resulting significant savings in fuel consumption and COemissions. The new eight-speed automatic transmission was specially designed for high torque: up to 450 Newton metres in the 132 kW (180 hp) engine. Thanks to hydraulic control, shorter gearshift times are possible, which has a positive effect on both energy efficiency and driving comfort. In addition, improvements were made to the body of the Movano, making the vehicle more aerodynamic. All of these measures helped to make the new Movano a segment-leader in terms of fuel efficiency and COemissions, even with diesel engines.Opel offers commercial customers a drivetrain for every user profile – from the efficient turbo diesel with eight-speed automatic transmission (available in various vehicle configurations and body styles) to the powerful Movano Electric. The latest generation of the battery-electric van is the first with a 200 kW (272 hp) electric motor and 410 Newton meters of torque. Thanks to the new 110 kWh battery, the new Movano Electric can now cover up to 420 kilometres according to WLTPwithout stopping to charge, making it a reliable "workhorse" even on longer journeys. It is also the first Opel to have the option of charging with up to 150 kW DC direct current. At a public fast-charging station, it takes only 55 minutes to charge to 80 per cent of battery capacity.The large Opel LCV will also be available as the Movano HYDROGEN for those who need to travel long distances locally emissions-free and need to refuel quickly. The hydrogen fuel cell vehicle will have a range of around 500 kilometres (WLTP) and can be filled with hydrogen in approximately five minutes