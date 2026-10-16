High-speed Design, 6,000 Test Kilometres, One Goal: Interview with Opel Formula E Duo Mitch Evans and Théo Pourchaire

Opel factory drivers Mitch Evans and Théo Pourchaire talk about the final race design of the Opel GSE 27FE, their first months at Opel and the brand's appearance in Paris

After an intensive test phase, Opel switches to race mode

FIA homologation completed, shakedown planned for early November

Next stop: Official test drives in Jarama in mid-November

It was a home race for Théo Pourchaire, another premiere for Mitch Evans: Together, the two Opel Formula E works drivers unveiled the final race design of theat thethis week. In Black, Silver and GSE Yellow, the all-electric GEN4 race car will compete in Opel's first season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.While the, the team's preparation has already entered the next phase. In twelve days of testing, the team has now covered more than 6,000 kilometres. While the focus was initially on reliability, the work has recently focused on performance, energy management and set-up in the two aerodynamic configurations. Now the team around team principal Jörg Schrott is switching to race mode: The race cars are being set up, the processes in the garage and on the pit wall are being rehearsed.The course has also been set formally: The FIA has homologated the Opel GSE 27FE and thus set the technical specifications for the season. The construction of the first race car is underway, the shakedown is planned for the beginning of November. The next stop is the official test drives from November 16 to 20 in Jarama, Spain, where the entire field will take to the track together for the first time. At the same time, the logistics are running: The first sea freight is already on its way, the second is to follow at the beginning of November.“Madrid and the circuit in Jarama have a special meaning for us. It was theof our Formula E commitment. We are highly motivated for the pre-season test, which marks the first real stress test for the Opel GSE 27FE,” said Jörg Schrott.andwill climb into the cockpit, whilewill support the team in the simulator and during testing. In an interview, Evans and Pourchaire talk about the new design, their first months at Opel, their appearance in Paris and their expectations for the first season."My first thought was: it looks bold, fast and aggressive. The test design was already a strong statement, but the final race design surpasses that. We will definitely stand out. The silver surprised me a bit and is a nice touch. Especially from the top you can see how the design blends from yellow to silver, plus some black elements. I like the boldness of the colour scheme, all the elements just come together perfectly.""I think it's a very classy design that shows Opel at its very best. It just looks cool. My favourite detail is the yellow, because yellow has been on my helmet since the beginning of my racing career. So I think I'm matching well with Opel.""Working with the Opel family has been a real pleasure so far. I've met a lot of people – the mechanics and engineers, but also the marketing and communications team. It's a lot of new faces, but I'm really enjoying it. And there's a lot of work behind the scenes: a lot of simulator sessions, a lot of meetings with the engineers and with the mechanics to get to know my cockpit. After all, it's a completely different car for me.""It was a really seamless transition. I felt part of the family straight away. It's been a few months since I became an Opel driver and we are all looking forward to the start of the season with great anticipation. It's nice to be a part of this new adventure from Opel.""I think this presence is huge and very important. Opel is a very important German manufacturer and a legendary car brand with such a long and exciting history. I am proud to represent Opel – and even more pleased to see the brand in my home country at the Paris Motor Show.""The whole appearance is impressive. For Opel, this is a big moment: the brand is entering Formula E for the first time, so it's great to see our Formula E car here alongside the other models and the. Presenting the race design to all the fans and media who are coming here this week is the next milestone before the start of the season.""The car is a gamechanger for Formula E. I've seen all generations of cars, but this is the biggest step we've made as a championship. When I tried the full power of 600 kilowatts for the first time, it was quite a shock. The tests have been positive so far, we've racked up a lot of kilometres. But with the GEN4 car, the technical regulations, the systems and the new tyres from a new manufacturer, there's a lot to learn before the first race. With each test, we're making progress so we can really hit the ground running come the first race.""It's so powerful, the acceleration is crazy. We've practiced race starts and every time it feels like you can't breathe in the car. It's the race car with the most impressive acceleration that I've driven in my career. It's new for everyone, so we're learning a lot and working very hard together to be competitive from day one of the GEN4 era. I have full confidence in the team for that.""Before the first race, there are the last days of testing, as well as the official test days in Jarama near Madrid. That will be important because that's the first time we'll see everyone together on track and get a first impression of our performance. We've worked hard and a lot, so we can be confident – but not too much, motorsport is very competitive as always. For me personally, it means physical and mental preparation, plus a lot of simulator work. My goal is to do my best and get the maximum out of myself and the car. And of course: I'm a racing driver, I'm a competitor. So learn as quickly as possible and then be at the front for Opel.""I'm here to win. Of course, we're a new team, so there will be a transition period. But I have full confidence that we'll be well prepared for the first race. I'll certainly feel my way, but ultimately I'm going into every race to win it. We don't know where we stand in terms of performance yet – with new regulations, nobody knows the balance of power. I want us to develop well over the season, but of course I want to be at the top as soon as possible."