‘Greenovation’ at Opel: The SUV Trio Grandland, Frontera and Mokka

Clear look with better CO2 balance: Chrome-free body and minimum design applications

High-quality, sustainable and comfortable: Fabrics and upholstery in the interior made of materials with recycled content

Electrified portfolio: Locally emissions-free battery-electric drive along with plug-in hybrid and hybrid variants, batteries as part of the circular economy

'Electric All In': Opel makes the switch to electric mobility easy

The newandinspire with a bold, clear design, clever technologies and driving pleasure and comfort aplenty. At the same time, the Opel SUV trio sets standards in terms of resource conservation and sustainability. Because all three models clearly demonstrate what Opel understands by ‘Greenovation’. They dispense with chrome elements and design applications on the body, while fabrics and covers made of materials with recycled content are used in the interior. The Opel Grandland, as well as the Frontera and Mokka, consist of up to 95 per cent reusable and 85 per cent recyclable materials.In addition, theof the three newcomers ensures that customers can drive in a resource-saving way and even locally emissions-free and thus enjoy driving pleasure with a sense of responsibility. To further accelerate the rollout of electric mobility, Opel is now making the transition– starting with the purchase of a vehicle.The new Opel SUVs make a statement in terms of resource conservation right at first glance: In their clear and model-specific expression of the Opel design philosophy, they dispense with distracting applications on the body. At the centre of the Opel Vizor brand face as well as at the rear sits the Opel Blitz emblem. In addition, a few characteristic lines mark the side view. What is deliberately missing from the entire body of the Grandland, Frontera and Mokka are chrome elements. Instead, the model name is embossed in the middle of the tailgate of thewinning Grandland, for example.The same sustainable picture applies to the lighting systems: Here, too, the developers focussed on resource conservation. The lighting units, including the industry-leading adaptivein the Grandland, use only energy-saving LED headlights. In addition, the new top-of-the-range SUV is the first production model to carry the illuminated Opel Blitz and integrate it and the innovative ‘Edge Light’ technology into the new 3D Vizor.Even during the development of the Grandland, Frontera and Mokka, the designers and engineers focussed on finding resource-saving solutions and thus reducing the COfootprint of the SUVs. How proven travel comfort can be combined with sustainability is demonstrated, for example, by the innovative Intelli-Seats for driver and co-driver available in the Grandland and Frontera. With their recess running in the middle of the seat to relieve the tailbone, they offer relaxed driving pleasure and at the same time ensure a clear conscience. This is because the fabrics and covers for the surfaces of the seats, door panels, dashboards and centre consoles are made from materials from recycled PET bottles – in all three models. In addition, elements such as the steering wheels are made of vegan synthetic leather.In the Mokka, a seat cover made of ReNewKnit™, a new material, is also available. This conveys the high-quality look of suede and is made of a mono-material. If there are leftovers from cuts, they can be reused directly. Another advantage in contrast to composite materials is that the mono-material does not have to be separated for reuse or recycling. This reduces the COfootprint and also avoids waste.Even with vehicle parts that are not visible to customers, the developers of Grandland, Frontera and Mokka have paid attention to ‘Greenovation’ and a functioning circular economy: For example, processed aluminium as well as steel with recycled content along with various polymer elements are used in the vehicles. In the Grandland, these are more than 40 polymer elements, which consist of up to 80 per cent ‘green’ materials. In total, more than 550 kilogrammes of the Grandland’s total weight is accounted for by recycled and regenerative raw materials.Elsewhere, the drivetrains are a decisive factor in significantly reducing the carbon footprint. Here, Opel is pursuing the strategy of consistently driving electrification forward with each new model. The new Grandland, Frontera and Mokka offer a wide range of electrified variants through to all-electric alternatives that enable locally emissions-free driving pleasure. In addition, special aero rims further reduce fuel consumption and energy requirements.But that is not all: Opel has also established solutions for the batteries themselves, so that they can lead a long and, above all, resource-saving life. They are also part of the circular economy promoted by the company, which is based on the so-called four ‘Rs’: Repair, Remanufacture, Reuse and Recycle. To make this possible, for example, a ‘Battery Shop’ has been set up especially at the production site of the new Grandland in Eisenach.To further boost the rollout of electromobility, Opel is making it even easier and more affordable for customers – starting with the purchase of a vehicle. Because anyone who buys a battery-electric car now receives numerous services at the same timeis the name of the formula that makes the switch child's play and everyday electric mobility more pleasant. Services such as an eProWallbox Move for fast charging at home, the Opel Connect PLUS packageand eight years of mobile charging and breakdown assistanceas well as a battery warranty are already included. With this holistic approach and the strategy of focussing on resource-saving solutions such as electrified drives and mono-materials in the interior, as well as successively increasing the recycled content, Opel is continuously reducing the COfootprint of its vehicles, production and the entire company.