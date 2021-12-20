Fully Charged: Video Review of Opel Year 2021

Highlight of the year: World premiere for all-new Opel Astra

Astonishing: Opel reveals Manta GSe ElektroMOD and Opel Rocks-e

Debut season: Strong start for Opel Corsa-e Rally and ADAC Opel e-Rally Cup

E-offensive continues: New Mokka-e, Combo-e Life and Grandland plug-in-hybrid

Electric newcomers: Opel Combo-e, Vivaro-e and Movano-e join LCV portfolio

2021 was an extraordinary year for Opel, full of challenges but also fully charged with energy. Despite the constraints caused by the pandemic and the semi-conductor crisis, Opel's electrification offensive continued at full power. Sensational design statements like the newand the successfulare the proof, as are unique concepts such as the Manta GSe ElektroMOD and the new Rocks-e electric quadricycle. Opel customers can now choose from nine electrified models and the “Opel Greenovation” drives on. These and many more highlights from 2021 are shown in the cool video– a fast-cut review packed into little more than 70 seconds.The Opel Mokka, the first Opel with the Opel Vizor new brand front end and the all-digital Pure Panel is bold, pure and simply different from everything that went before. That was reflected in the launch campaign under the motto “”, followed by the “” world premiere. For the first time, a car manufacturer organised a virtual DJ night. The new Opel Mokka became a hit and the battery-electricwon the “”.“Hit” also applies to a hero of a bygone era that made a glorious comeback this year. The legendary Opel Manta returned as the battery-electric, emissions-free(MOD stands for modern technology and sustainable lifestyle and the abbreviation of “modification”). A car that rouses the emotions and catches the eye with amazing details such as the Opel Pixel Vizor.Fans and friends of the brand can also stir automotive treasures from their slumber – since the summer, via mouse click and 24/7.through an extensive collection of more than 120 years of automobile manufacturing and 159 years of brand history.Exciting emissions-free motor sport was delivered by the rally version of Opel’s bestselling small car, the Corsa. Thecelebrated its debut season in the, the world’s first one-make cup for battery-electric rally cars.Opel grabbed the headlines with aon September 1. Uwe Hochgeschurtz made his first appearance as new Opel CEO and presented, on his first day at work, the sensational new Opel Astra hatchback. The newest generation of the bestselling compact features breath-taking design and is packed with innovative technologies. For the first time the Astra is also electrified – as an electric plug-in hybrid already at launch and in 2023 as the battery-electric Astra-e.True to the motto “detox to the max”, the– half of them women, by the way – created a real. The new Opel Astra brings the latest evolution of the adaptive Intelli-Lux LEDPixel Light to the compact class. A leap in time has taken place in the interior too. With the all-digital Pure Panel, analogue instruments are a thing of the past. Instead, customers operate the new Astra’s cockpit intuitively via extra-wide touchscreens, just like a smartphone.The newalso follows the brand’s bold and pure design philosophy. In addition to combustion engines, the SUV flagship is available with two variants of, the Opel Vizor and an all-digital cockpit, as well as state of the art technologies. The innovations range from Intelli-Lux LEDPixel Light and Night Vision to electric all-wheel drive. Another addition to Opel’s battery-electric portfolio this year is the, joining its big brother, the all-electricMPV (ulti-urposeehicle).With the, the“International Van of the Year 2021” and the new, LCV (ightommercialehicle) customers can benefit from the “Greenovation” of the brand and choose a battery-electric variant of every Opel LCV. In addition, an innovative Opel hydrogen fuel cell van made its debut. Theneeds only three minutes to refuel with hydrogen – about the same time needed to fill up a conventional diesel or petrol car. The driving range is more than 400 kilometres (WLTP).At the end of the year, Opel presented another all-electric vehicle for emissions-free mobility in the city. The newSUM (ustainablerbanobility) is the battery-electric quadricycle that nearly any driver can afford. The Rocks-e can already be driven in Germany by young people from 15 years of age who hold the AM driving licenceOpel is driving electrically into next year too, when the newwill make its premiere as a plug-in hybrid. The whole model portfolio will be electrified by 2024 and as of 2028 Opel will offer exclusively battery-electric vehicles.