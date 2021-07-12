From €27,250: New Opel Grandland Available To Order in Germany

Grandland features Opel Vizor new brand face like Mokka

Top-of-the-line plug-in hybrids plus diesel and petrol engines

Opel Pure Panel fully digital cockpit with widescreen displays

IntelliLux LED® Pixel Light, Night Vision, electric all-wheel drive

The new Opel Grandland is now available to order – with a new design, innovative technologies and a portfolio of highly efficient powertrains that include plug-in hybrid versions. The new Grandland already offers state-of-the-art assistance systems and high comfort for a starting price of €27,250 in Germany (including VAT). The new model features the Pure Panel fully digital cockpit. Additional highlights include the optional IntelliLux LEDPixel Light and Night Vision, which make their debut in the Grandland.The order books for the new Grandland open today and the first cars will roll off the assembly line at the plant in Eisenach, Germany, around the end of autumn.“The new Opel Grandland, our flagship SUV, is available to order now”, says Andreas Marx, the head of Opel Germany. “With its sporty-elegant design, inside as well as out, and assistance systems from higher market segments, it will delight customers. They have the choice of highly efficient petrol and diesel engines, as well as powerful plug-in hybrids with or without electric all-wheel drive. All at affordable prices.”Every Grandland variant is highly equipped. Standard items include forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition and drowsiness detection, as well as cruise control with speed limiter.The exterior design of the new Grandland features the Opel Vizor new brand face. Inside, the entry-level variant already has the Pure Panel that combines a seven-inch Driver Information Center with a similar-sized colour touchscreen for operating Apple CarPlay and Android Auto via the Multimedia infotainment system.Even in the Business Edition entry-level variant, available for €27,250, the parking pilot for front and rear, the automatic parking assistant, the reversing camera and the blind spot warning system further increase safety. For matching performance, the Grandland is powered by a 96 kW/130 hp 1.2-litre turbo petrol direct injection engine (Fuel consumption with manual six-speed gearbox; NEDC: urban 6.2-5.8 l/100 km, extra urban 4.9-4.5 l/100 km, combined 5.4-5.0 l/100 km, 124-114 g/km CO; WLTP: combined 7.1-5.9 l/100 km, 161-133 g/km CO).Those who want to drive purely electrically and thus emission-free with a lot of power can choose one of the two plug-in hybrid variants. The new Grandland Hybrid can be ordered as a Business Edition starting at €44,290 (only €37,112 with the German environment bonus (Fuel consumption; WLTP: 1.8-1.3 l/100 km, COemission 41-29 g/km; NEDC: 1.9-1.5 l/100 km, 43-34 g/km CO; both combined).With a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine and an electric motor providing drive to the front wheels, theproduces system power of 165 kW (224 hp) and up to 360 Nm of torque. The propulsion system of the Grandland Hybrid consists of a 133kW (180hp), 1.6-litre turbocharged, direct injection four-cylinder petrol engine, an 81kW (110hp) electric motor and a 13.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. The electric motor is coupled to an electrified eight-speed automatic transmission and the vehicle accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 8.9 seconds. Driving purely on electricity, the Grandland has a top speed of 135 km/h. The maximum speed is 225 km/h.Thecombines the power of a 1.6 turbocharged petrol engine and two electric motors for a system power output of up to 221 kW (300 hp). WLTPfuel consumption (weighted, combined) is 1.7-1.2 l/100 km with 39-28 g/km CO(NEDC: 1.6-1.5 l/100 km, 37-33 g/km CO).The maximum speed of the Grandland Hybrid4 is 235 km/h, with sports car-like 0-100 km/h acceleration of 6.1 seconds. The electric unit consists of two electric motors at the front and rear axles. The power of the front electric drive corresponds to 81kW (110hp) and that of the rear 83kW (113hp). The system power output totals 221kW (300hp). The front electric motor transfers its power to the front wheels via an electrified eight-speed automatic transmission. The second electric motor and the differential are integrated in the rear axle, which turns the Grandland Hybrid4 into a permanent all-wheel drive vehicle with optimum traction. Also, the high torque of the electric motors is available right from the first squeeze of the accelerator, delivering optimum traction on loose surfaces.With the Grandland Hybrid4, drivers can choose between four different driving modes – “Hybrid”, “Electric”, “All-Wheel Drive” and “Sport” – depending on their preferences and requirements. “Hybrid” mode focuses on optimising the vehicle's fuel consumption, enabling a range of up to 65-55 kilometres in the WLTPcycle (69-67 km NEDC).Regenerative braking captures kinetic energy during deceleration that would otherwise be dissipated as heat. The customer can choose from two recuperation modes that turn the electric motors into generators, so that electrical energy can be returned to the 13.2 kWh battery and stored.At the same time, customers are free to choose the type of drive they want, depending on their requirements and individual preferences. The combustion engines that complete the portfolio of the new Opel Grandland are also characterised by high efficiency and low consumption. The 1.5-litre diesel with 96 kW/130 hp provides 300 Newton metres of maximum torque from 1,750 rpm and is available with an eight-speed automatic transmission (Fuel consumption; NEDC: urban 4.6-4.3 l/100 km, extra-urban 4.2-3.6 l/100 km, combined 4.4-3.9 l/100 km, 115-103 g/km CO; WLTP: combined 5.9-4.9 l/100 km, 154-128 g/km CO).The 1.2 all-aluminium turbo petrol direct injection engine also develops 96 kW/130 hp and delivers its maximum torque of 230 Newton metres from just 1,750 rpm. The engine is available with a six-speed manual gearbox (Fuel consumption; NEDC: urban 6.2-5.8 l/100 km, extra-urban 4.9-4.5 l/100 km, combined 5.4-5.0 l/100 km, 124-114 g/km CO; WLTP: combined 7.1-5.9 l/100 km, 161-133 g/km CO) or eight-speed automatic transmission (Fuel consumption NEDC: urban 6.3-5.8 l/100 km, extra-urban 5.0-4.4 l/100 km, combined 5.5-4.9 l/100 km, 126-112 g/km CO; WLTP: combined 7.3-6.1 l/100 km, 166-137 g/km CO).Two widescreens in a single unit form the Opel Pure Panel. This fully digital, driver-oriented cockpit is intuitive to operate and makes a multitude of buttons superfluous. It comprises the latest digital technologies and delivers the most important information. In addition to the up to 12-inch Driver Information Centre, the up to 10-inch central touchscreen also faces the driver, who can therefore concentrate on driving without needing to take his or her eyes off the road.Opel’s SUV flagship is now equipped with adaptive IntelliLux LEDPixel Light. The 168 LED elements – 84 per headlamp, as on the– result in a seamless adaptation of the light beam according to the driving situation and surroundings, without glare for other traffic.Another technology that further increases the safety of all road users when driving at night is Night Vision. The system’s infrared camera detects people and animals up to 100 metres ahead, based on their temperature difference from the surroundings, and warns the driver.Also new in combination with automatic transmission is Highway Integration Assist. Using a camera and radar sensors, the system combines various assistants. The adaptive cruise control maintains the distance to the vehicle in front according to the set speed, while active lane positioning keeps the Grandland in the middle of the lane. Thanks to “Stop & Go”, the Grandland automatically resumes driving from a standstill.The exterior design displays typically clear lines. The Opel Vizor stretches across the front, while the Grandland name and the Blitz brand logo stand in the middle of the tailgate. Further accents are set by the bumpers and side panels, now in high-gloss black or body colour depending on the version, as well as the underbody skid-plates in high-gloss black and silver.The ergonomic front seats certified by the “Aktion Gesunder Rücken e.V.” (“Campaign for Healthy Backs”) are unique in the Grandland’s class and offer a wide range of adjustments. In the leather trim they offer heating and even ventilation. Comfort is further increased by “Keyless Open & Start” and the power tailgate.The top-of-the-line Multimedia Navi Pro infotainment system makes travelling especially relaxing. Wireless charging in the centre console provides neat and tidy “refuelling” for compatible smartphones.