“Forever Forward Since 1899” – Opel Celebrates 125 Years of Automobile Production

Open day: Opel invites visitors to Rüsselsheim headquarters on June 8

Public premieres: New Opel Frontera and Grandland on show for first time

Modern art: Pop-up exhibition of automobile milestones

2

2

2

2

2

2

2

Rüsselsheim. Opel is celebrating this year’s 125anniversary of the start of automobile production in Rüsselsheim under the motto “Forever forward since 1899”. It all began with the Lutzmann patent motor vehicle system in 1899, and today it has become a completely electrified model portfolio from the smallto the largetransporter. Always driven by the spirit of innovation, Opel has made millions of people mobile and continues to do so in the electric age with cars such as theand. Opel offers electromobility at affordable prices for a wide range of customers – “forever forward since 1899”. Enough good reasons for a big celebration – Opel is therefore inviting customers, employees and guests of honour to Rüsselsheim on Saturday, June 8, 2024.Opel CEO Florian Huettl: “On this day, we will show how Opel is actively shaping change in the automotive industry. 125 years after our first automobile, we offer at least one purely electric variant of every model. At our German production sites, we manufacture on state-of-the-art platforms, have set up battery shops and are continuously reducing our emissions – with the goal of being a CO-neutral manufacturer by 2038”.In addition to a ceremony with speakers from politics and Stellantis, many areas will open their doors exclusively for the Opel Festival. Pioneering concept cars will be exhibited in the Design Centre to mark its 60anniversary, and the plant will proudly showcase production of the Astra. In addition, the all-newandwill make their public premieres. In the N50 building, a fascinating pop-up exhibition will immerse automobile milestones in worlds of light. On the parking lot behind the “Adam Opel Haus”, the– the protagonist in the world’s first electric one-make rally cup – will demonstrate its prowess. A limited number of motorsport fans will be able to register for a ride. Visitors of all ages will find numerous other activities on the premises. Further details will follow soon.