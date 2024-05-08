“Forever Forward Since 1899” – Opel Celebrates 125 Years of Automobile Production

- Open day: Opel invites visitors to Rüsselsheim headquarters on June 8
- Public premieres: New Opel Frontera and Grandland on show for first time
- Modern art: Pop-up exhibition of automobile milestones
Combined values for Opel Mokka Electric according to WLTP1: energy consumption 15.5‑16.2 kWh/100 km, CO2 emissions 0 g/km; CO2 label: A.
Combined values for Opel Astra Electric according to WLTP1: energy consumption 15.5 kWh/100 km, CO2 emissions 0 g/km; CO2 label: A.
Rüsselsheim. Opel is celebrating this year’s 125th anniversary of the start of automobile production in Rüsselsheim under the motto “Forever forward since 1899”. It all began with the Lutzmann patent motor vehicle system in 1899, and today it has become a completely electrified model portfolio from the small Rocks Electric to the large Movano Electric transporter. Always driven by the spirit of innovation, Opel has made millions of people mobile and continues to do so in the electric age with cars such as the Corsa Electric, new Frontera Electric2, Mokka Electric and Astra Electric. Opel offers electromobility at affordable prices for a wide range of customers – “forever forward since 1899”. Enough good reasons for a big celebration – Opel is therefore inviting customers, employees and guests of honour to Rüsselsheim on Saturday, June 8, 2024.
Opel CEO Florian Huettl: “On this day, we will show how Opel is actively shaping change in the automotive industry. 125 years after our first automobile, we offer at least one purely electric variant of every model. At our German production sites, we manufacture on state-of-the-art platforms, have set up battery shops and are continuously reducing our emissions – with the goal of being a CO2-neutral manufacturer by 2038”.
In addition to a ceremony with speakers from politics and Stellantis, many areas will open their doors exclusively for the Opel Festival. Pioneering concept cars will be exhibited in the Design Centre to mark its 60th anniversary, and the plant will proudly showcase production of the Astra. In addition, the all-new Opel Frontera2 and Opel Grandland2 will make their public premieres. In the N50 building, a fascinating pop-up exhibition will immerse automobile milestones in worlds of light. On the parking lot behind the “Adam Opel Haus”, the Opel Corsa Rally Electric – the protagonist in the world’s first electric one-make rally cup – will demonstrate its prowess. A limited number of motorsport fans will be able to register for a ride. Visitors of all ages will find numerous other activities on the premises. Further details will follow soon.
[1] A vehicle's values not only depend on the vehicle's efficient use of fuel, but are also influenced by driving behaviour and other non-technical factors.
[2] Vehicle not available yet.