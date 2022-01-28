Florian Huettl Appointed Head of Sales and Marketing of Opel/Vauxhall

Stephen Norman to retire after more than 45 years in the automotive industry

With effect from March 1, 2022, Florian Huettl is appointed Head of Sales and Marketing of Opel/Vauxhall. Huettl currently holds this responsibility for Enlarged Europe and will succeed Stephen Norman, who has asked to retire after having served more than 45 years in the automotive industry.“I am really looking forward to working with Florian Huettl who is a sales and marketing expert with strong international experience. Together, we will continue to strengthen the Opel and Vauxhall brands and our business,” said Opel CEO Uwe Hochgeschurtz. “Steve’s experience in automotive sales and marketing is second to none. On behalf of the entire Opel team, I would like to thank him cordially for all his invaluable contribution – especially in terms of profiling the brand, driving our internationalisation and market share growth.”Florian Huettl held various senior management positions in the automotive industry at Stellantis and the Renault Group. Over the last 20 years, he has gained international experience in the UK, France, Switzerland and Russia. Huettl holds a bachelor’s degree in International Business Management from the Fachhochschule der Wirtschaft in Bergisch-Gladbach, Germany.Stephen Norman has been in his current position since February 2021. Before this assignment in Rüsselsheim, he was Managing Director of Vauxhall Motors for three years. He joined Groupe PSA in May 2014 as Chief Marketing Officer and then in 2016 Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. Prior to this, Norman held various senior management positions in a number of global car companies including Renault, Fiat and Volkswagen with a strong focus on sales & marketing.In addition, Tobias Gubitz will also report directly to Opel CEO Uwe Hochgeschurtz as Head of Product & Pricing of Opel/Vauxhall. Gubitz joined Opel from Henkel as Director in International Brand Strategy & Marketing Communications in 2014 and has been leading Product & Pricing since March 2020. He holds a Master in Communications, Politics and Psychology.