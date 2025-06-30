Flexible, Practical, Elegant: The Accessories for the Opel Grandland

For large items: Roof racks and boxes, trailer hitch and bike racks

Sporty-elegant, comfortable, ultra-modern and electrified in every variant: Theis GRAND in every respect. The top-of-the-line SUVshines with its bold, pure design, plenty of space in the passenger and rear compartments and can now even be ordered as afor the first time. The Grandland is therefore ideally suited for almost any purpose – as a representative company car as well as a stylish and spacious SUV for holidays, everyday life and family.Those looking for a way to make their own Grandland even more practical can find numerous solutions in. The range extends from roof racks and roof boxes to trailer hitches and boot liners to a wide variety of floor mats. In addition, Opel is making the electrified journey even more pleasant with numerous electric features from charging cables and adapters to the universal charger. This means that the accessories, which are perfectly matched to the Grandland, increase comfort, safety and practical use and are – in a word –4.65 meters long, 1.93 meters wide and 1.66 meters high – at these dimensions, the Opel Grandland offers plenty of comfortable space for up to five people plus luggage. While the driver and front passenger can enjoy thewith ergonomic recess in the seat, up to 550 litres can be stowed in the rear with the backrest of the rear seats raised. If the rear bench, which can be divided in a 40:20:40 ratio, is folded down, the load volume increases to up to 1,645 litres. Storage compartments in the cabin, such as the semi-transparent Pixel Box, hold a further 36 litres for everyday necessities.who need even more storage space for a long holiday trip will find what they are looking for in the Opel accessories store. For example, theincrease the load capacity of the vehicle and facilitate the transport of large items. Attaching them to the roof is easy, quick and, above all, does not leave any scratches. Once attached, a wide variety ofcan be mounted. Depending on the size, they offer up to 500 litres of storage space for hiking boots, sports or other leisure equipment. In addition, the roof boxes are aerodynamically designed so that they offer the lowest possible drag, thus contributing to energy and fuel efficiency while driving.For all recreational and professional bikers who want to take their two-wheeler on vacation or to the remote training track, Opel has practicalas well as for theon offer. Easily and quickly attached to the rear, up to three bicycles can be mounted. As a basis, customers can order the practicalNumerous other solutions ensure that the interior of the Grandland is as clean as it is tidy. For example, the passenger compartment can be upgraded with various floor mats. The selection ranges from elegantly designedandto particularly hard-wearing and easy-to-clean, which are particularly appreciated by winter sports enthusiasts and hikers. Themade of thermoformed plastic ensures order and cleanliness in the cargo compartment. The rubber side of the tray can be easily cleaned with water.Last, but not least,for the charging cables contribute to order in the Grandland. For all those who want to recharge the Grandland battery quickly, independently and, above all, across borders, Opel has numerous charging solutions from theto the. In this way, the locally emissions-free SUV can be recharged almost anywhere. This makes the trip to other countries even more relaxed. And if the sun shines too brightly, the passengers in row two canwith the help of the sun visors, which are available in different sizes.