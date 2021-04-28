First Opel Corsa-e Rally Cars Delivered to Customers

Delivery of first 10 Corsa-e Rally cars in Dudenhofen

The ADAC Opel e-Rally Cup is ready for its debut season. The first ten Opel Corsa-e Rally cars have already been delivered to customers. At the Test Centre in Dudenhofen, the rally teams received not only the vehicle but also their equipment, including stylish team tents and racing overalls for drivers and co-drivers.During the vehicle delivery, the teams received a comprehensive briefing on the new e-technology. This was followed by extensive functional tests with the 100 kW (136 hp) electric cars. In addition, the customers were able to convince themselves of the high potential of the Corsa-e Rally in the “hot seat” next to Opel racing legend, Volker Strycek, on the spectacular endurance track of the test centre.“The vehicle delivery was an important step for us, the teams and the project,” says Opel Motorsport Director, Jörg Schrott. “It is a clear signal that things are finally about to get underway. The anticipation and excitement for the start of the season could be felt by everyone. The remaining cars will now be delivered successively.”After the cancellation of the ADAC ACTRONICS Rally Sulingen due to Corona, the season opener of the ADAC Opel e-Rally Cup will now take place on June 11/12 at the ADAC Rally Stemweder Berg. In preparation, the teams of the ADAC Opel e-Rally Cup will contest a test event beforehand to familiarise themselves with the vehicle and charging infrastructure. In addition, the teams will receive high-voltage training, which will be conducted and certified by TÜV Thüringen.Teams from Germany, France, Austria, Belgium, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands have registered for the ADAC Opel e-Rally Cup 2021. Further details on the field of participants will be announced at a later date.