First Glimpse of Stunning New Opel Experimental

After revealing the name of its upcoming concept car as the Opel Experimental just last week, the German brand has now offered a tantalising preview of the design study by releasing first images of the vehicle. The photographs reveal the extreme precision and high attention to detail of the Opel Experimental, which will show the future of the Opel brand with its more technical and extreme interpretation of the Bold and Pure design philosophy.“The Opel Experimental marks the start of a new chapter for our brand. It was designed to provide a tangible vision of where the Opel brand is heading. We will be revealing more details soon – so stay tuned,” said Opel CEO Florian Huettl.One of the most eye-catching features teased by the images is the further development of the Opel Compass, the guiding element of Opel’s design philosophy. The new illuminated Blitz sits confidently at the centre of the compass in a new iteration of the Opel Vizor, the brand’s characteristic front fascia and technology hub. It is flanked by the elongated wing signature lighting on the horizontal axis while the illuminated centre crease adds further drama. A distinctive red-light graphic on flush body surfacing, devoid of unnecessary shut lines, suggests the repetition of the compass at the rear of the Opel Experimental.Elsewhere, aerodynamic efficiency has long been a hallmark of Opel passenger cars and the vane-like construction of the eye-catching wheels indicate that the Opel Experimental will also share this attribute. The futuristic cues are continued on the interior with the profiled seat structure hinting at a sustainable, resource-conserving approach to the ergonomic seats that are typical for Opel vehicles.The Opel Experimental will celebrate its world premiere at this year’s IAA Mobility in Munich (September 5 to 10, 2023).