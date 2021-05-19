First ElektroMOD from Opel: The Manta is Back

Tradition meets state-of-the-art: Classically beautiful Opel Manta goes electric

With latest Opel technologies: LED light, Pixel-Vizor and Pure Panel cockpit

For electric driving fun: With 108 kW/147 hp, manual transmission, rear-wheel drive

Rüsselsheim. The name is Manta –. A car as timeless as Her Majesty's most famous secret agent. Launched over 50 years ago with a four-cylinder petrol engine, today the Manta is once again in top form, as the first electric MOD in the history of the German brand. The newcombines the best of both worlds: the classic appearance of a style icon together with state-of-the-art technology for sustainable motoring – far removed from a classic car rally. Because the new Manta is future-proof: electric, emissions-free and full of emotions.“The Manta GSe impressively demonstrates the enthusiasm with which we build cars at Opel. It combines our great Opel tradition with today's commitment to emissions-free mobility for a very desirable, sustainable future. Opel is already electric with many models – and now the legendary Manta is too,” says Opel CEO Michael Lohscheller.The Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD reflects the fascination of a growing fan community that transforms classic cars like the Manta into so-called RestoMods with modern technologies and new design. The purely battery-electric Manta is as sporty as a genuine Opel GSe and proudly displays its ambitions in its name – ElektroMOD. MOD stands for change, for technical and stylistic MODifications as well as a MODern sustainable lifestyle.That is why the four-cylinder engine under the Opel-iconic black bonnet makes way for an electric motor with 108 kW/147 hp. The “e” in GSe now stands for electrification. This makes the new GSe the most powerful Manta A ever built by Opel ex-works. In 1974 and 1975, the Manta GT/E was the first generation’s powerhouse model with 77 kW/105 hp. The 2021 electric Manta delivers maximum torque of 255 Nm from a standstill. Now the driver has the choice of manually shifting the original four-speed gearbox or simply engaging fourth gear and then driving automatically; power is always transmitted to the rear wheels. The Manta thus remains a classic sports car – with an innovative, modernised drivetrain.The lithium-ion battery has a capacity of 31 kWh, allowing an average range of around 200 kilometres. As with the productionand, the Manta GSe can also recover braking energy and store it in the battery. Regular charging takes place via a 9.0 kW on-board charger for single-phase and three-phase AC charging. This means it takes just under four hours to fully charge the Manta battery.Visually, the Manta GSe features the new Opel face. While the Manta A was the inspiration for theof theand, the ElektroMOD now has thestretched across the entire width of the vehicle. The Manta GSe can communicate with its environment across the entire surface of this LED screen. “My German heart has been ELEKTRified” is written across the new front. “I am on a zero e-mission”, the GSe explains and in the next moment shows the silhouette of a Manta ray gliding over the Pixel-Vizor. LED technology is also used in the integrated daytime running lamps, the main headlamps and the strikingly three-dimensional taillights.The neon yellow paintwork matches the recently updated Opel CI and frames the signature black bonnet in a vibrant contrast. The wheelarches now house specially designed 17-inch light alloy wheels from Ronal, with 195/40 R17 tyres at the front and 205/40 R17 at the rear. The boot proudly displays “Manta” in the new, modern Opel script. The chrome fender trims of the original have disappeared – as was the case back then with many tuning and racing cars from Irmscher and Co.The interior features the latest Opel digital technology. The classic round instruments are history; instead, the driver now looks at a wide, just like in the new production Mokka.The two integrated, driver-oriented, 12 and 10-inch widescreens show important information about the car such as charge status and range. Music comes via a Bluetooth box from the legendary amplifier brand Marshall – a modern classic in a modern classic.The sports seats with their centre yellow decor line were once developed for the Opel ADAM S. They now offer a level of comfort and lateral support far superior to that in the original Manta. The driver gets behind a Petri three-spoke steering wheel reworked by Opel. The styling of the seventies has been retained and the yellow marker in the 12 o'clock position brings another sporty touch. In addition, surfaces in the cockpit and door panels are now matt grey, which perfectly matches the neo-classic’s other yellow and black coloured elements. The ceiling of the passenger compartment is lined with fine Alcantara and completes the stylish ambience of the new Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD.