Eye-catching and Practical: The new Opel Vivaro Electric Sportive

Stylish: With sporty stickers, 17-inch alloys and characteristic design elements

Standard: Numerous packages with technology and comfort features

Locally emissions-free: 100 kW electric motor, 75 kWh battery, up to 352 km range (WLTP 1 )

Workhorse: Up to one tonne payload and 5.8 m 3 loading volume

Available to order: Vivaro Electric Sportive panel van from €48,500, Vivaro Electric Sportive double cab from €51,500 (RRP excl. VAT in Germany)

Theis not only an all-rounder that fits almost every application profile, it is also the perfect business card for companies – even more so as the stylish new, which can be ordered now. With its characteristic design details, it becomes an eye-catcher on every work trip. In addition, the 4.98 metre long and around 1.90 metre high van, which is therefore fully suitable for underground parking, offers numerous packages with many technology and comfort features as standard in this special edition. The Vivaro Electric Sportive is equipped with a 100 kW (136 hp) electric motor and 75 kWh battery and can be ordered as a panel van for €48,500 and as a double cab from €51,500 (all prices RRP excl. VAT in Germany).From the outside, the ‘Sportive’ attracts attention with its characteristic vehicle stickers. The sporty black stripes with yellow highlight on the bonnet extends to the Opel Vizor brand face. There, standard LED headlights and LED daytime running lights ensure the best visibility. Bumpers, door handles and the sliding door rail trim are painted in the body colour, the side mouldings and the exterior mirror caps are black. The pattern, which runs along the sides to the rear wheel arches, reflects the sporty striped design of the bonnet. The 17-inch alloys of the Vivaro Electric Sportive underline the high-quality look. In the interior both the dashboard and the door panels are held in black.The numerous additional packages that are already included as standard represent another advantage for Vivaro Electric Sportive drivers. With many technical and comfort details, they make daily commutes easier, safer and more relaxed.The ‘Sight & Light’ package with fog lights and electrically adjustable, heated and folding exterior mirrors not only increases safety, but also practical use with a 12-volt socket in the glove compartment and on the D-pillar on the driver's side. The ‘Sportive’ comes with a highlight in the ‘Dynamic Surround View’ package with the digital rearview mirror. The system consists of two cameras, one above the rear doors and the other under the passenger side mirror. The images captured by the cameras are displayed on the digital screen. While driving, the driver can see the area behind the rear of the Vivaro. When the indicator is activated, the driver can also see the normally lateral blind spot on the passenger side. Compared to conventional mirrors, the system offers a better, more comprehensive overview.The entire cockpit is designed to be highly ergonomic. With the ‘Connect Nav’ package, Vivaro Electric Sportive drivers have the high-quality IVI high audio system. Routes can be planned using the navigation system with a 10-inch touchscreen. In addition, the digital, colour 10-inch driver information display provides all important information. Features included in the ‘Comfort’ package such as the two-zone automatic climate control, the inductive charging cradle for wirelessly charging compatible smartphones, the keyless system and the heated leather steering wheel also offer car-level comfort. The ‘Winter’ package with seat heating for all seats in the front row also increases the feel-good factor on cold days.In the panel van and double cab, the height-adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support and armrest makes the journey even more relaxing. The FlexCargo double passenger seat, which is also standard in the ‘Sportive’ panel van, expands the loading space with its through-loading function. And the rear compartment itself has enhanced LED lighting.The Vivaro Electric Sportive is not only well equipped and stylish – it is also locally emissions-free. With its 75 kWh battery, it enables ranges of up to 352 kilometres between charging stops (WLTP). And if the electric transporter needs additional energy, it can be quickly charged with alternating current using the standard three-phase 11 kW onboard charger. At a 100 kW direct current fast charging station, a “break stop” of around 45 minutes is necessary to charge to 80 percent of the battery capacity. With all of this, the commercial vehicle all-rounder makes no compromises as a load carrier: the Vivaro Electric panel van offers up to 5.8 cubic meters of loading volume and up to one tonne of payload.