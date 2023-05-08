Electrifying Start to the Rally Season in Northern Germany

Exciting opening round to the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup “powered by GSe” 2023

Max Reiter wins the cup classification as part of the ADAC Actronics Rallye Sulingen

Newcomer Terence Callea on the podium, strong display from FFSA’s Sarah Rumeau

The ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup "powered by GSe" celebrated a perfect start to the 2023 campaign at the ADAC Actronics Rallye Sulingen. 14 teams from seven nations offered thrilling rallying with several lead changes in their 100 kW/136 hp Opel Corsa Rally Electric. In addition, the spectators were treated to hotly contested battle between the cup veterans and the ambitious newcomers.In the end, Max Reiter, an old hand in the cup, prevailed. The rally had started anything but promising for the 23-year-old German with a puncture in the first special stage. But as a result, Reiter, and his co-driver Conny Nemenich turned things up a notch, took command from special stage 6 and finally secured victory by setting the best time in the eleventh and final stage. “After losing time on the first special stage there was no point in tactics, so we went on the attack. That worked great. I'm delighted that it worked out," said the 2021 runner-up who also finished third last year.While Terence Callea (France), Luca Pröglhöf (Austria), Calle Carlberg (Sweden) and Cristiana Oprea (Romania) also suffered flat tyres in the opening stage, Sarah Rumeau (France) took advantage of the situation and became the first woman to set a best time in a special stage since the creation of the ADAC Opel Rallye Cup in 2013.The 27-year-old also subsequently demonstrated that the best time was by no means a flash in the pan and was a strong challenger in the FFSA Academy's Corsa Rally Electric. In the end, the two-time French Rally Champion and co-driver Julie Amblard took a respectable fifth place. “We actually coped better with the adverse external conditions yesterday than today. I still need to learn how to get the most out of the Corsa Rally Electric on dry asphalt,” said Rumeau. “All in all, I am satisfied with our debut in the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup. Now we will continue to work on the details to be even better going forward.”After their problems on the first special stage, Callea and Reiter started chasing Rumeau. The lead finally changed for the first time on special stage 5 when rookie Callea edged past his compatriot to the lead. Ultimately, the Saintéloc driver finished second together with co-driver Enzo Mahinc – all the more remarkable given that the 26-year-old has only been involved in rallying since 2020. However, Callea has already demonstrated his enormous potential by winning the FFSA’s young talent series “Rallye Jeunes”, which has already produced rally idols such as Sébastien Loeb and Sébastien Ogier. “It was a very demanding rally, not least because of the bad weather on the first day. But I love that. I still lack experience to be able to go to the limit under all conditions. But the beginning was okay.”Last year's cup runner-up Calle Carlberg, as always partnered by his father Torbjörn, also recovered after bad luck in the first special stage. He set fastest times on three stages and secured the last place on the podium.“That was electric rallying at its best,” said Jörg Schrott, head of Opel Motorsport. “We didn't have any technical problems with our Corsa Rally Electric and the field of participants was more competitive than ever. I was particularly impressed by Sarah Rumeau's great performance. In general: teams from seven nations, three all-female teams and competitive rally – we have a great field. I'm looking forward to the rest of the season.”The second round of the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup "powered by GSe" 2023 will take place at the Rallye du Chablais around Aigle on 2./3. June and thus celebrate its debut in Switzerland.1. Reiter, 30 points2. Callea and Carlberg, both 274. Lemke 205. Rumeau 166. Pröglhöf 157. Van Hoof 148. Rott 109. Tarta and Baur, both 811. Gudet 612. Oprea 513. Wittenbeck 3